Baltic States – CIS, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 28.02.2018, 17:41
Russian citizen Volosevich, charged with large scale fraud, detained in Riga
Volosevich was detained in Riga on February 21.
According to the information on Interpol’s website,
Volosevich has been charged with large scale fraud and has been put on the
wanted list by Russian authorities.
Gzibovska said that Latvia now has to make the decision on
his extradition to Russia.
Kommersant.ru portal reported that Volosevich, the former vice-chairman of Russia’s Klientsky bank, was part of a criminal gang that embezzled more than RUB 1 bln (EUR 14.54 mln) worth of depositors’ money.
Oleg Tabakov,
the head of the Moscow Art Theater named after Anton Pavlovich Chekhov, is said
to be among those affected.
According to the report at Kommersant.ru, Volosevich was
apprehended as soon as his flight landed in Riga, as the examination of his
documents showed that he had featured in Interpol’s international database for
several years already. Kommersant.ru said Volosevich has a Latvian residence
permit, which can delay his extradition to Russia.
- 28.02.2018 Борьба за контейнерный транзит на Балтике под флагом Шелкового пути
- 28.02.2018 Оборот латвийской розничной торговли в январе вырос на 7,1%
- 28.02.2018 Суд ЕС: спор flyLAL и Air Baltic может быть рассмотрен и в Литве
- 28.02.2018 В январе затраты на строительство в Латвии выросли на 3,5%
- 28.02.2018 Danske Bank за сутки потерял 1,6 млрд. евро на сообщениях об отмывании денег Путина и ФСБ
- 28.02.2018 SEB: экономические показатели радуют, но настроение предпринимателей не спешит улучшаться
- 28.02.2018 ВВП Латвии в 2017 году вырос на 4,5%
- 28.02.2018 МОН предлагает разрешить сдавать экзамены на любом официальном языке ЕС
- 28.02.2018 Lithuania`s consumer credit: The number of contracts declined
- 28.02.2018 The borrowing activity of Estonian companies and households remained strong in January