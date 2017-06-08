Banks, Corruption, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 26.02.2018, 16:22
KNAB: Break-in at Rimsevics' home will not impact investigation - KNAB
''The KNAB is informed of this incident, but it will not
impact the investigation,'' the bureau wrote in its Twitter account.
As reported, according to attorney Saulvedis Varpins, the
home of Bank of Latvia President Ilmars
Rimsevics was robbed on Friday night.
State Police press secretary Sigita Pildava confirmed that police received a call at 11:49 p.m.
Friday night that a robbery had taken place at a private residence. When police
arrived at the scene, they determined that an unlawful entry had taken place,
and that items had been stolen from the home.
Varpins told LETA that someone had unlawfully broken into
Rimsevics' home and that it had been ransacked and ''many important items''
were stolen.
He said that Rimsevics himself believes this is connected
with the recent events that have been taking place.
''The situation shows that this has been previously
carefully planned, and a very well organized operation,'' Varpins said.
A criminal process has been started.
