KNAB: Break-in at Rimsevics' home will not impact investigation - KNAB

The break-in at Bank of Latvia President Ilmars Rimsevics' home will not impact the investigation into his activities, the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) informed LETA.

''The KNAB is informed of this incident, but it will not impact the investigation,'' the bureau wrote in its Twitter account.





As reported, according to attorney Saulvedis Varpins, the home of Bank of Latvia President Ilmars Rimsevics was robbed on Friday night.





State Police press secretary Sigita Pildava confirmed that police received a call at 11:49 p.m. Friday night that a robbery had taken place at a private residence. When police arrived at the scene, they determined that an unlawful entry had taken place, and that items had been stolen from the home.





Varpins told LETA that someone had unlawfully broken into Rimsevics' home and that it had been ransacked and ''many important items'' were stolen.





He said that Rimsevics himself believes this is connected with the recent events that have been taking place.





''The situation shows that this has been previously carefully planned, and a very well organized operation,'' Varpins said.

A criminal process has been started.