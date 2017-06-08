Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 23.02.2018, 14:28
Latvia's bank scandal highlights limits of Europe's banking supervision
Jennifer McKeown, chief European economist at Capital Economics, said that the case highlights the lack of controls in the European banking system.
"What's worrying is that the Latvian central bank
may have missed this for one reason or another," McKeown said. "I
think it's bound to lead to a review of how oversight is carried out."
Mark Galeotti, a senior researcher at the Institute of International Relations Prague,
said that while European nations and institutions may want to bolster
regulations, they were likely to want to keep this scandal contained in the
short-term.
They don't want to punish Latvia too harshly at a time
when the country has been trying to clean up its financial sector, and other
countries aren't perfect either in the way they manage banking, he said.
Reports on global money laundering, like the so-called Laundromat leak of
documents in 2014, have shown how much of this money has flown through banks in
London and Frankfurt, Germany.
Whatever the merits of the Latvian investigation, he
said that the emphasis on transparency is a good thing.
"It's a sign of progress," he said.
- 23.02.2018 Lithuanian hotels received by 8.9% more tourists in Q4
- 23.02.2018 Continental chooses Kaunas FEZ to expand its production
- 23.02.2018 S&P Global affirms Latvia's credit rating at A-
- 23.02.2018 Reconstruction of Riga TV Tower to cost several dozens millions euros
- 23.02.2018 Centric coming to Lithuania
- 23.02.2018 Еще пять когенерационных станций в Латвии лишены разрешения на продажу электричества
- 23.02.2018 Fertilizer plant in Kaliningrad to be operational in 3 years
- 23.02.2018 Два экс-президента Латвии живут в "развалинах категории B"
- 23.02.2018 Playtech предоставит Olympic систему управления казино
- 23.02.2018 Latvian PM discusses government’s achievements and plans for the future with the international business community