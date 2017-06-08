EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuanian MFA calls stalling of EU-Canada trade pact 'narrow-thinking'
"I
think that that stalling is, at best, 'narrow-thinking'. I do want to believe
that this is not sabotage," he told Ziniu Radijas on Thursday.
The CETA was submitted the Seimas for ratification
back in the spring of 2017, but the process has stopped at the parliament's
Committee on Health Affairs, which has to give its opinion on the document as a
supplementary committee.
Under the Seimas Statute, the supplementary
committee's opinion is necessary before the lead committee can take its
decision. The latter committee's approval is needed for the document to be
discussed by the full Seimas.
Lithuanian diplomats expected the pact to be ratified
last summer.
The opposition Liberal Movement's political group in
the Seimas earlier last week expressed their concern over the stalling
ratification process.
"I totally share the Liberals' concern and I can
also express my own concern, because I have spoken to the new leadership of the
Seimas health committee and I participated in the hearings last year,"
Linkevicius told the radio station.
"As far as this agreement is concerned, I think
that all the questions have already been answered," he added.
According to the minister, around 150 Lithuanian
companies currently export fertilizers, furniture, textiles, food and other
products to Canada, and the pact would help them generate an additional 5 to 7
million euros in profits and, as a result, pay more in taxes.
Asta Kubiliene, the new head of the Committee on Health Affairs, has promised that the
committee will discuss the pact during the parliament's spring session.
The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)
will eliminate 99 percent of customs duties between the EU and Canada. Critics
fear, however, that cheaper, genetically modified products will flood into the
Lithuanian market once the pact takes effect.
