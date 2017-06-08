Banks, Corruption, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
Ir: Rimsevics suspected of soliciting bribe from Trasta Komercbanka
In the
criminal procedure against Rimsevics, there are statements about soliciting a
bribe from Trasta Komercbanka at
least four years ago, when the bank was still operating but faced some
troubles. A former high-ranking official at the bank has now testified in the
case.
Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) chief Jekabs
Straume said in a press conference earlier that he can neither confirm, not
deny that Rimsevics’ case is related with Trasta Komercbanka. Rimsevics in his
press conference said that he will not comment on this.
The Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK)
restricted operations of Trasta Komercbanka on January 22, 2016, and closed the bank soon
afterwards. The bank had problems to meet the capital adequacy requirements,
and the bank’s representatives had tried to solve the problems with bribes.
There are suspicions that a bribe was paid to Rimsevics for his help in solving
problems with the financial watchdog, while businessman Maris Martinsons had
cooperated in this process.
As reported, according to the Financial and Capital
Market Commission, Trasta Komercbanka had been operating with losses for a long period
and had no viable business model or development strategy adequate to the situation.
In addition, serious and sustained breaches of the anti-money laundering and
counter-terrorist financing regulations were identified in the bank's
activities.
At the end of last year, the State Police asked the
prosecutor's office to start criminal prosecution of six persons involved in
liquidation of the joint-stock company Trasta Komercbanka, including former
insolvency administrators Maris Spruds and Ilmars Krums.
After finding out about possible violations during the
liquidation of Trasta Komercbanka, the State Police's Economic Crime Department in
January 2017 opened a criminal process on extortion and large-scale money
laundering by an organized group.
The police investigation established that, in 2016,
two insolvency administrators used the Trasta Komercbanka liquidation
process for personal gain and joined up with four men to run an extortion
scheme. The group is also suspected of large-scale money laundering.
