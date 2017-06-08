Number of registered money laundering cases in Latvia slightly grows in 2017

In 2017, the number of registered money laundering cases in Latvia increased by three cases from the previous year, said Prosecutor General Eriks Kalnmeiers at the annual prosecutors meeting yesterday, cites LETA.

In 2016, 120 money laundering cases were registered in Latvia, while in 2017 there were 123 such cases registered. Three of the criminal procedures launched in 2017 have been sent for criminal prosecution, while 21 procedures that were launched before 2017 were also sent for criminal prosecution.

Kalnmeiers explained the small number of cases sent for criminal prosecution with the fact that such investigations take more time and resources and investigation of ordinary crimes.

The number of decisions on arresting assets under money laundering cases has dropped from 252 in 2016 to 243 in 2017, while the amount of arrested assets has risen from EUR 36,170,000 in 2016 to EUR 45,600,000 last year.