Tuesday, 20.02.2018, 00:10
PM: Rimsevics' case is unrelated to ABLV or any other operating credit institution
|Ilmars Rimsevics.
The premier said that the extraordinary government meeting dealt with two issues - Rimsevics' detention, on which ministers were briefed by the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB), and the situation with ABLV Bank.
Kucinskis said that there is no relation between these two cases, adding that KNAB would provide more detailed information on the Bank of Latvia governor' s arrest at a news conference later today.
Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola (Greens/Farmers) informed that ABLV Bank has promised to submit its business plan to the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) today to prove its ability to operate in the long term.
The minister said that the bank has expressed readiness to collaborate with the U.S. side, which last week accused ABLV of involvement in money laundering schemes. ABLV Bank is ready to open up for inspections and replace its managers to prove it can carry on with its operations. "This is a matter of life and death for the bank," Reizniece-Ozola added.
Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics is suspected of demanding and
receiving a huge bribe - at least EUR 100,000.
Jekabs Straume, the chief of the Latvian Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB), announced
at the news conference today that the criminal proceeding in question involved
two people - a high-ranking Bank of Latvia official and an individual - as well
as a bribe of at least EUR 100,000.
But the criminal case opened on February 15 is not related to any of the
credit institutions operating in Latvia - neither ABLV Bank accused of involvement in money laundering and corruption
by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of
Treasury nor potential litigation between the Latvian state and Norvik Banka.
As reported, the KNAB has started a criminal proceeding and detained
Rimsevics and businessman Maris
Martinsons. The KNAB conducted searches at Rimsevics' home and his office
in the Bank of Latvia on February 16. Martinsons was detained on Friday but got
released on Sunday evening. Rimsevics was detained late on Saturday.
Within the last month, there have been two reports about possible
corruption in the Latvian finance sector. First, Norvik Banka said that former insolvency administrator Maris Spruds, who has now been charged
with extortion and money laundering, and a high-ranking financial official in
Latvia had extorted money from the bank's biggest shareholder, promising that
the financial regulator would get off the bank's back after the payoff.
Rimsevics, who was first appointed as the Bank of Latvia governor in late
2001, is now nearing the end of his third successive term in the office. He
said previously that he would not seek to be re-elected for yet another
six-year term as the head of the Latvian central bank.
