Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 20.02.2018, 00:10
Latvian regulator orders ABLV Bank to stop all payments
In implementation of the instructions from the European Central Bank (ECB),
the regulator at an extraordinary meeting on February 18 decided to introduce
temporary restrictions on payments by ABLV, ordering the bank to stop execution
of payment orders and debit transactions in the customer accounts in any currency
as of February 19.
Payments have been ceased as of midnight, and these payment restrictions
will apply until further notice from the regulator.
Peters Putnins, the chairman of the Finance and Capital Market Commission,
said the regulator made the decision based on the ECB instructions and will
continue cooperating with the ECB in further supervision of ABLV Bank. The Finance and Capital
Market Commission has sent a group of trustees to work at ABLV Bank for monitoring and liaison purposes.
The ECB said that the decision was necessary to give ABLV Bank time to take steps to towards stabilization of the
situation.
As reported, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of Treasury has proposed sanctions against ABLV Bank for its role in money laundering schemes that have been facilitating transactions for parties connected to North Korea's nuclear program and illegal activities in Azerbaijan, Russia and Ukraine.
FinCEN also said in its report that the management of ABLV Bank used bribery to influence Latvian officials when
challenging enforcement actions and perceived threats to their high-risk
business.
ABLV Bank said that the
FinCEN report is the department's proposal which can be objected to within 60
days and they hoped to persuade FinCEN to revise its proposal. "The bank
will make every effort to disprove the allegations," ABLV Bank said.
At the end of September 2017, ABLV Bank was the third largest bank in Latvia by assets. The bank's majority shareholders Olegs Fils, Ernests Bernis and Nika Berne own, directly and indirectly, 87.03% of the bank's share capital.
ABLV Bank's bonds are
quoted on the Nasdaq Riga Bond List. ABLV
Bank is under direct supervision of the European Central Bank (ECB).
- 19.02.2018 Norvik banka: Римшевич годами вымогал взятки и требовал отмывать российские деньги (дополнено)
- 19.02.2018 Римшевич освобожден из-под стражи
- 19.02.2018 ABLV Bank обратится в правоохранительные органы в связи с длительной дискредитацией банка
- 19.02.2018 Министр финансов: информации об участии должностных лиц FKTK в принятии недобросовестных решений нет
- 19.02.2018 После заявления FinCEN США о санкциях из ABLV Bank изъято уже 600 млн. евро
- 19.02.2018 Банк Эстонии: пока трудно оценить последствия событий в Латвии на банковский сектор Эстонии
- 19.02.2018 Центробанк Литвы прогнозирует рост страхового рынка в 2018 году на 8-9%
- 19.02.2018 airBaltic starts 2018 with strong passenger growth
- 19.02.2018 DFDS заказала новые паромы для Клайпеды
- 19.02.2018 Двойка латвийских бобслеистов завоевала бронзовую награду на Олимпиаде