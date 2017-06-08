Latvia’s ABLV Bank and its officials have never given any bribes, therefore the bank finds the report released by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of Treasury utterly unacceptable, said the bank’s deputy executive director Vadims Reinfelds in a press briefing yesterday, informs LETA.

The bank has turned to the law enforcement institutions – the Corruption Prevention Bureau and the State Police – asking them to probe the statements voiced by FinCEN. "Neither the bank, nor the bank’s employees have ever given any bribe to any state official,” said Reinfelds, adding that such grave accusations seriously harm the bank’s reputation.

He said that the bank is confident that the FinCEN’s statement is based on assumptions. The bank currently has no such information, but continues to investigate the incident.

The bank’s representative said that ABLV Bank has always turned against use of the bank for illegal activities, such as money laundering, terrorism financing and evasion of international sanctions, and fully supports the fight of the US Department of State against such crimes. ABLV Bank has contacted representatives of the US Department of Finances to start talks and provide all necessary information to correct the situation.

Reinfelds said that the bank in cooperation with consultants from the US has introduced different solutions that have been inspected also by the regulator and international auditors. The bank has zero tolerance policy to customers whose business is related with money laundering, terrorism financing or breaches of sanctions.

"Still, if anyone, using the bank’s services, has conducted manipulations or fraud, bank sets it as its highest priority to uncover such activities and report them to the law enforcement institutions," said the bank’s representative.

ABLV Bank is open for new probes in order to reduce any possible doubts about illegal activities. The bank is ready to cooperate with the US authorities, providing unrestricted access to all bank’s information, said Reinfelds. The bank will provide all necessary information to promote objective and speedy investigation.

Reinfelds underscored that the bank in recent years has put much effort to improve its internal control systems.

"Also in the future we will be ready for any recommendations that would strengthen the bank’s operations. In the past two years the bank has conducted several independent audits in the area of the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing, including in cooperation with US consultants Navigant Consulting nad K2 Intelligence. Recommendations of both consultants have already been introduced. The bank is also cooperating with strategic consultant Financial Integrity Network," said the bank’s representative.

At the same time, Reinfelds underscored that the financial situation of ABLV Bank is stable and availability of financial resources is sufficient. The incident is considered a force majeure due to which some services might be unavailable, but the bank conducts active communication with the customers and is explaining the situation.

As reported, FinCEN has proposed sanctions against ABLV Bank for its role in money laundering schemes that have been facilitating transactions for parties connected to North Korea’s nuclear program and illegal activities in Azerbaijan, Russia and Ukraine.

FinCEN also said in its report that the management of ABLV Bank used bribery to influence Latvian officials when challenging enforcement actions and perceived threats to their high-risk business.

According to the FinCEN report, ABLV Bank’s business practices enable the provision of financial services to clients seeking to evade financial regulatory requirements. Bank executives and employees are complicit in their clients’ illicit financial activities, including money laundering and the use of shell companies to conceal the true nature of illicit transactions and the identities of those responsible.

“ABLV is considered innovative and forward leaning in its approaches to circumventing financial regulations. The bank proactively pushes money laundering and regulatory circumvention schemes to its client base and ensures that fraudulent documentation produced to support financial schemes, some of which is produced by bank employees themselves, is of the highest quality,” the US authority says in the report.

Previously, ABLV Bank developed a scheme to assist customers in circumventing foreign currency controls, in which the bank disguised illegal currency trades as international trade transactions using fraudulent documentation and shell company accounts.

Representatives of ABLV Bank, meanwhile, indicated that the FinCEN report is the department’s proposal which can be objected to within 60 days. The Latvian bank is currently weighing its options as it hopes to persuade FinCEN to revise its proposal. "The bank will make every effort to disprove the allegations," the bank said.

At the end of September 2017, ABLV Bank was the third largest bank in Latvia by assets. The bank's majority shareholders Olegs Fils, Ernests Bernis and Nika Berne own, directly and indirectly, 87.03% of the bank's share capital. ABLV Bank’s bonds are quoted on the Nasdaq Riga Bond List. ABLV Bank is under direct supervision of the European Central Bank (ECB).