Banks, Corruption, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.02.2018, 09:20
ABLV: bank and its officials have never given any bribes
The bank has turned to the law enforcement institutions – the Corruption
Prevention Bureau and the State Police – asking them to probe the statements
voiced by FinCEN. "Neither the bank, nor the bank’s employees have ever
given any bribe to any state official,” said Reinfelds, adding that such grave
accusations seriously harm the bank’s reputation.
He said that the bank is confident that the FinCEN’s statement is based on
assumptions. The bank currently has no such information, but continues to
investigate the incident.
The bank’s representative said that ABLV
Bank has always turned against use of the bank for illegal activities, such
as money laundering, terrorism financing and evasion of international sanctions,
and fully supports the fight of the US Department of State against such crimes.
ABLV Bank has contacted
representatives of the US Department of Finances to start talks and provide all
necessary information to correct the situation.
Reinfelds said that the bank in cooperation with consultants from the US
has introduced different solutions that have been inspected also by the
regulator and international auditors. The bank has zero tolerance policy to
customers whose business is related with money laundering, terrorism financing
or breaches of sanctions.
"Still, if anyone, using the bank’s services, has conducted
manipulations or fraud, bank sets it as its highest priority to uncover such
activities and report them to the law enforcement institutions," said the
bank’s representative.
ABLV Bank is open for new
probes in order to reduce any possible doubts about illegal activities. The
bank is ready to cooperate with the US authorities, providing unrestricted
access to all bank’s information, said Reinfelds. The bank will provide all
necessary information to promote objective and speedy investigation.
Reinfelds underscored that the bank in recent years has put much effort to
improve its internal control systems.
"Also in the future we will be ready for any recommendations that
would strengthen the bank’s operations. In the past two years the bank has
conducted several independent audits in the area of the fight against money
laundering and terrorism financing, including in cooperation with US consultants
Navigant Consulting nad K2 Intelligence. Recommendations of both consultants
have already been introduced. The bank is also cooperating with strategic
consultant Financial Integrity Network," said the bank’s representative.
At the same time, Reinfelds underscored that the financial situation of ABLV Bank is stable and availability of
financial resources is sufficient. The incident is considered a force majeure
due to which some services might be unavailable, but the bank conducts active
communication with the customers and is explaining the situation.
As reported, FinCEN has proposed sanctions against ABLV Bank for its role in money laundering schemes that have been
facilitating transactions for parties connected to North Korea’s nuclear
program and illegal activities in Azerbaijan, Russia and Ukraine.
FinCEN also said in its report that the management of ABLV Bank used bribery to influence Latvian officials when
challenging enforcement actions and perceived threats to their high-risk
business.
According to the FinCEN report, ABLV
Bank’s business practices enable the provision of financial services to
clients seeking to evade financial regulatory requirements. Bank executives and
employees are complicit in their clients’ illicit financial activities,
including money laundering and the use of shell companies to conceal the true
nature of illicit transactions and the identities of those responsible.
“ABLV is considered innovative
and forward leaning in its approaches to circumventing financial regulations.
The bank proactively pushes money laundering and regulatory circumvention
schemes to its client base and ensures that fraudulent documentation produced
to support financial schemes, some of which is produced by bank employees
themselves, is of the highest quality,” the US authority says in the report.
Previously, ABLV Bank developed a
scheme to assist customers in circumventing foreign currency controls, in which
the bank disguised illegal currency trades as international trade transactions
using fraudulent documentation and shell company accounts.
Representatives of ABLV Bank,
meanwhile, indicated that the FinCEN report is the department’s proposal which
can be objected to within 60 days. The Latvian bank is currently weighing its
options as it hopes to persuade FinCEN to revise its proposal. "The bank
will make every effort to disprove the allegations," the bank said.
At the end of September 2017, ABLV
Bank was the third largest bank in Latvia by assets. The bank's majority
shareholders Olegs Fils, Ernests Bernis
and Nika Berne own, directly and
indirectly, 87.03% of the bank's share capital. ABLV Bank’s bonds are quoted on the Nasdaq Riga Bond List. ABLV Bank is under direct supervision of
the European Central Bank (ECB).
