Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 21:01
Latvian MFA in South Korea agrees on the establishment of the Baltic-South Korea economic cooperation committee
During the meeting, the ministers noted with satisfaction that the opening
of the embassies in both countries has contributed considerably to the
advancement of bilateral relations between Latvia and South Korea. This has
also helped develop contacts in economy, culture, education and other fields.
The ministers welcomed the establishment of the Baltic-South Korea economic
cooperation committee, which is expected to further strengthen economic relations.
Rinkevics emphasized that the intensive economic cooperation is also evidenced
by the large-scale business forum held during the Latvian president’s visit to
South Korea and the great mutual interest demonstrated by businesses. South
Korea is one of Latvia’s major trade partners in Asia. At the same time, there
is a number of sectors with potential for promoting cooperation. In order to
facilitate the export of Latvian food products to South Korea, Rinkevics called
for speeding up the process of certification of food producers.
Minister Rinkevics also emphasized that is was essential to move ahead with
work on the signing of an Air Transport Agreement between both countries, and
with a view to this, he invited a South Korean delegation to arrive in Riga in
the near future. Such an agreement would make it possible to strengthen
cooperation in the tourism sector and launch direct flights in the future.
Both Ministers commended the successful functioning of the EU-South Korea
Free Trade Agreement, which has considerably facilitated bilateral trade
contacts both for the EU and for Latvia in their economic relations with South
Korea.
During their conversation, the ministers also shared views on cooperation
in international organizations and on regional issues, including the situation
in the Korean Peninsula.
As part of his visit, Foreign Minister Rinkevics also gave interviews to a
Seoul radio station TBS eFM and The Korea Times newspaper.
