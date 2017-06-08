Latvia interested in expanding economic cooperation with UAE

Latvia is interested in expanding business and trade cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as the bilateral legal framework, the State Secretary of the Latvian Foreign Ministry, Andrejs Pildegovics, said during the meeting with Ahmed Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, writes LETA.

Photo: mfa.gov.lv

Both officials discussed current bilateral relations and the ways to promote economic cooperation at the meeting in Abu Dhabi on February 12, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.

They also shared opinions concerning issues high on the international agenda, including developments in Ukraine and the crisis in Yemen.

The promotion of economic contacts with the Gulf States is one of Latvia's priorities in its policy for foreign economic cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said.

Latvia's relationship with the UAE has evolved rapidly in recent years. The countries have signed a number of bilateral agreements and Latvian export has considerably increased. In order to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between Latvia and the UAE, as well as the Gulf Region, an Embassy of Latvia was opened in Abu Dhabi in 2015, while in Riga in 2017, the UAE opened their only embassy in the Baltic states.