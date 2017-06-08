Economics, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 08:41
Latvia interested in expanding economic cooperation with UAE
|Photo: mfa.gov.lv
Both
officials discussed current bilateral relations and the ways to promote
economic cooperation at the meeting in Abu Dhabi on February 12, the Latvian
Foreign Ministry said.
They also shared opinions concerning issues high on
the international agenda, including developments in Ukraine and the crisis in
Yemen.
The promotion of economic contacts with the Gulf
States is one of Latvia's priorities in its policy for foreign economic
cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said.
Latvia's relationship with the UAE has evolved rapidly
in recent years. The countries have signed a number of bilateral agreements and
Latvian export has considerably increased. In order to strengthen and develop
bilateral relations between Latvia and the UAE, as well as the Gulf Region, an
Embassy of Latvia was opened in Abu Dhabi in 2015, while in Riga in 2017, the
UAE opened their only embassy in the Baltic states.
