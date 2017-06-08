Estonia, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.02.2018, 07:23
VAT fraud case worth over EUR 1 mln sent to Latvian prosecutor's office
BC, Riga, 12.02.2018.Print version
The Tax and Customs Police under the Latvian State Revenue Service has sent to the specialized prosecutor's office a value-added tax (VAT) fraud case worth over EUR 1 million, asking that criminal charges should be brought against three persons, the State Revenue Service said, cites LETA.
The Latvian investigators in cooperation with the Estonian law enforcement
agencies established that the three individuals in question had organized a
series of fictitious transactions for purchase of cement.
Under the criminal scheme, Latvian companies were supposedly purchasing
cement for supply to a company in Latvia, although in fact the company was
receiving cement from a cooperation partner in Estonia. But the Latvian company
submitted to the State Revenue Service false information about the
transactions, thus illegally reducing the amount of VAT it was required to pay
into the Latvian state budget.
The loss to the Latvian state budget from the above VAT fraud scheme is EUR
1.035 million.
Other articles:
- 12.02.2018 Nordic, Baltic countries update cooperation agreement on ensuring financial stability
- 12.02.2018 Jonavicius: Latvian PM's visit in Belarus may affect Lithuania's Klaipeda port
- 12.02.2018 Riga named 5th best European tourist destination in 2018
- 12.02.2018 Estonia technically ready to exchange data with Finland through X-Road
- 12.02.2018 Lithuanian Railways to be split into 3 separate companies
- 12.02.2018 Taxify to receive special award from EU Parliament competition
- 12.02.2018 Latvian unemployment rises to 7% in January
- 12.02.2018 Number of passengers carried by Nordica grows 16% in January y-o-y
- 11.02.2018 Северные и Балтийские страны обновили соглашение об обеспечении финансовой стабильности в регионе
- 11.02.2018 Экспорт товаров из Эстонии за год вырос на 8%