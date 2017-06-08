Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
Latvian Saeima urges government to impose sanctions against persons involved in Magnitsky case
In its
resolution, Saeima denounces Russian authorities for a failure to properly
investigate the death of Russian lawyer and tax auditor Magnitsky, underlines
Latvia’s duty to react to gross human rights violations, large-scale financial
fraud and corruption, as well as calls on the government to adopt sanctions
against the persons involved in the Magnitsky case.
The Saeima Foreign Affairs Committee had drafted the
resolution in cooperation with MPs from various factions in the Latvian
parliament.
The resolution urges the Cabinet of Ministers to add
the foreign nationals involved in the Magnitsky case to the list of persons
undesirable in Latvia, thus banning them from entering Latvia.
The Saeima resolution also calls on the parliaments of
other EU and NATO member states to pass their own Magnitsky Acts to strengthen
the rule of law and expresses support for coordinated EU-wide Magnitsky
sanctions.
Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky died in a Russian
prison in 2009 after uncovering a 230-million-US-dollar tax fraud scheme.
Magnitsky's supporters blame Russia's authorities for the lawyer's death,
saying that he was unjustly imprisoned and did not receive proper medical care
for 358 days until his death. The Kremlin denies the allegations.
The United States, Canada, the UK, Lithuania and
Estonia also adopted Magnitsky Acts.
