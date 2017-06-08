EU – Baltic States, Labour-market, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Latvian government hopes new regulation will help attract 200 to 300 guest workers a year
Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens
(Unity) told journalists after today’s coalition meeting that the new
regulation might help attract 200 to 300 additional guest workers annually. The
minister noted, however, that “this is not an open labor market”.
Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis
(Greens/Farmers) said that work on the proposal would be completed in a week
and the government will then decide on it. The premier expects ministers to
decide the issue at next week’s Cabinet sitting.
The government will also hear objections from industry representatives,
because medics’ union, for instance, is not happy about the plan to import
guest workers. Raivis Dzintars the
leader of National Alliance, indicated that the objections of the medics’ union
have to be taken into consideration. If no agreement is reached the National
Alliance will take the medics’ side, Dzintars said.
Aseradens argued that there is a shortage of physicians in Latvia and if
the guest workers meet the language requirements, which are tough enough, they
might be allowed to work in Latvia.
Last November, the Cabinet of Ministers committee decided to continue
discussions on the Economics Ministry’s plan to attract highly skilled
workforce from foreign countries and look for solutions to also attract low
skilled labor.
