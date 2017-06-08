Latvian government hopes new regulation will help attract 200 to 300 guest workers a year

The Latvian government plans to decide next week on draft regulation intended to help attract highly skilled workforce from abroad, informs LETA.

Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity) told journalists after today’s coalition meeting that the new regulation might help attract 200 to 300 additional guest workers annually. The minister noted, however, that “this is not an open labor market”.

Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) said that work on the proposal would be completed in a week and the government will then decide on it. The premier expects ministers to decide the issue at next week’s Cabinet sitting.

The government will also hear objections from industry representatives, because medics’ union, for instance, is not happy about the plan to import guest workers. Raivis Dzintars the leader of National Alliance, indicated that the objections of the medics’ union have to be taken into consideration. If no agreement is reached the National Alliance will take the medics’ side, Dzintars said.

Aseradens argued that there is a shortage of physicians in Latvia and if the guest workers meet the language requirements, which are tough enough, they might be allowed to work in Latvia.

Last November, the Cabinet of Ministers committee decided to continue discussions on the Economics Ministry’s plan to attract highly skilled workforce from foreign countries and look for solutions to also attract low skilled labor.