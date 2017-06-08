Crime, Estonia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.02.2018, 15:10
Crime rate in 2017 decreased by 7% in Estonia
BC, Tallinn, 05.02.2018.Print version
Altogether 26,929 criminal offenses were registered in Estonia in 2017, which is 7% less than in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.
Of the registered crimes, 40% were criminal offenses against property and
39% of criminal offenses were committed in Tallinn, the Ministry of Justice
said. The ministry will publish more detailed criminal statistics on Wednesday.
When it comes to comparing last year's rate with previous years, then
compared to 2007 criminal offenses have gone down 47%.
Other articles:
- 05.02.2018 Tallink's January passengers’ numbers rose by 5.5% y-o-y
- 05.02.2018 Pension funds could invest EUR 1-2 bln in Estonia in coming years
- 05.02.2018 EU grants EUR 17 mln for Lithuania-Russia border projects
- 05.02.2018 Латвийского поставщика питания Kindercatering подозревают во вспышке сальмонеллеза в детских садах
- 05.02.2018 В Беларуси за взятки судят бывшего сотрудника Tieto Latvia
- 05.02.2018 Экс-глава Novatours в Эстонии назвал положение дел в компании подозрительным
- 05.02.2018 Estonian municipalities receive EUR 95.9 mln in income tax in January
- 05.02.2018 Lithuania's government lacks capacities for implementation of child laws
- 05.02.2018 Mascot to relocate manufacturing to Estonia, China
- 05.02.2018 Snaige fined for failing to act in interests of all shareholders