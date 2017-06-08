Crime rate in 2017 decreased by 7% in Estonia

Altogether 26,929 criminal offenses were registered in Estonia in 2017, which is 7% less than in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.

Of the registered crimes, 40% were criminal offenses against property and 39% of criminal offenses were committed in Tallinn, the Ministry of Justice said. The ministry will publish more detailed criminal statistics on Wednesday.





When it comes to comparing last year's rate with previous years, then compared to 2007 criminal offenses have gone down 47%.