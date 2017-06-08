Law and Regulations, Legislation, Lithuania, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.02.2018, 15:09
Lithuania's government lacks capacities for implementation of child laws
"The
lack of capacities of the government and individual ministries in the
implementation of key law," spokeswoman Daiva Ulbinaite told journalists on Friday.
"Although nearly a year and a half has passed,
this is becoming an increasingly serious problem for the whole
government," she said after a meeting held at the President's Office about
the implementation of the children's rights reform.
Ulbinaite said that lack of the government's
experience and skills along with inability of timely and high-quality
implementation of laws was becoming dangerous, as it was stalling state
progress, failed to ensure safety and discrediting the changes promised by the
ruling parties.
The President's Office said that the Social Security
and Labor Ministry was not assisting municipalities in the training of foster
care people, organization of other alternative services for foster
institutions, while preparations were stalling for the implementation of the
Children's Rights Protection Law to be enforced in July, which will stipulate
centralized operations of all children's rights protection divisions in all
municipalities.
July will also mark enforcement of the law on
mandatory participation of psychologists in questioning of children in courts,
however, the system is yet to be developed.
During the meeting at the President's Office, social security and justice ministers agreed that the implementation of the children's rights reform was behind schedule in some fields, emphasizing that all preparations would be completed by July.
- 05.02.2018 EU grants EUR 17 mln for Lithuania-Russia border projects
- 05.02.2018 Латвийского поставщика питания Kindercatering подозревают во вспышке сальмонеллеза в детских садах
- 05.02.2018 В Беларуси за взятки судят бывшего сотрудника Tieto Latvia
- 05.02.2018 Crime rate in 2017 decreased by 7% in Estonia
- 05.02.2018 Экс-глава Novatours в Эстонии назвал положение дел в компании подозрительным
- 05.02.2018 Estonian municipalities receive EUR 95.9 mln in income tax in January
- 05.02.2018 Snaige fined for failing to act in interests of all shareholders
- 05.02.2018 Чеки США с весны нельзя будет обналичить в Литве
- 05.02.2018 Жители Латвии не нашли в стране существенных изменений
- 05.02.2018 Latvian financial watchdog accepts for further evaluation Valmieras SS fiberglass maker’s takeover bid