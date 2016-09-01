EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Railways, Transport
Former LDz Logistika CEO in Poland suspected of tax evasion of more than EUR 48 mln
Lusis has been charged with four crimes. The prosecutor’s office suspects
him of participation in an organized group, committing tax crimes related with
reduction of taxes in fuel trade. Luses is also charged with providing untrue
information to tax authorities, untrue accountancy practices and money
laundering. The crimes were committed in 2014 and there are also other people,
including citizens of other countries among suspects, the prosecutor’s office
reported.
The listed crimes carry a jail term of up to 15 years in Poland.
The Polish prosecutor’s office earlier had asked Latvian authorities to
arrest Lusis on an EU arrest warrant.
At the time when the crimes were committed, Lusis was a board member in TF
Europa company that was involved in wholesale of fuel and similar products,
according to Firmas.lv. In April 2017 a liquidation process for the company was
launched. The company’s board consisted of Lusis and a Belarus citizen.
As reported, Lusis on January 16 stood down as the CEO of LDz Logistika. He was earlier detained
in Lithuania.
Lusis said that he has been cooperating with Lithuanian law enforcement
institutions and that the probe against him was related to his past activities
in a private business long, before he had joined LDz Group.
He said he decided to leave LDz Logistika in order to protect the
railway group’s reputation.
Lusis declined to elaborate on the situation. “In order to not interfere
with the process, my lawyer and I have agreed not to make public comments on
its details,” the former LDz Logistika
head said.
Representatives of Lithuania’s prosecutor’s office confirmed that a Latvian
citizen was held on an EU arrest warrant issued by Poland. He was later
released, but a restrictive measure was imposed on him to ensure his presence
in Lithuania.
Lusis headed LDz Logistika since
September 1, 2016.
According to information available at Firmas.lv, before joining LDz Group, Lusis worked in managerial
positions in LSC Shipmanagement, Riga
International Airport, the Latvian Privatization Agency, TF Europe and Euro Rail
Cargo.
Lusis has also co-owned the following companies: TF Europa, Auto REMserviss, KPLG Trans and Eterno.
