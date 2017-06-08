China, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Total number of patent applications in Lithuania falls, but Chinese more active
The bureau forecasts that the number of patent and trademark applications
will rise this year.
"(The number of) national patent applications (filed under the
Lithuanian Law on Patents) declined significantly, by 16.9 percent, last year,
but the structure remained basically the same as every year. Applicants from
Lithuania are predominant, at 60 percent," Arunas Zelvys, the bureau's director, said at a news conference on
Thursday.
The total number of applications dropped to 127 last year, from 153 in
2016, and that of Lithuanian applications was down by 14.7 percent to 81, from
95 a year ago.
"China's applicants were active last year: (they filed) 41
applications in 2016 and 42 in 2017," Zelvys said.
"There is a very similar increase in the number of patent applications
from China across Europe. There is one explanation, which is China's general,
global interest in the European market," he added.
The bureau expects the number of applications from China to rise further
this year.
