Total number of patent applications in Lithuania falls, but Chinese more active

Lithuania last year saw a decline in the overall number of patent applications, but Chinese applicants were more active than in earlier years, the State Patent Bureau said, cites LETA/BNS.

The bureau forecasts that the number of patent and trademark applications will rise this year.

"(The number of) national patent applications (filed under the Lithuanian Law on Patents) declined significantly, by 16.9 percent, last year, but the structure remained basically the same as every year. Applicants from Lithuania are predominant, at 60 percent," Arunas Zelvys, the bureau's director, said at a news conference on Thursday.

The total number of applications dropped to 127 last year, from 153 in 2016, and that of Lithuanian applications was down by 14.7 percent to 81, from 95 a year ago.

"China's applicants were active last year: (they filed) 41 applications in 2016 and 42 in 2017," Zelvys said.

"There is a very similar increase in the number of patent applications from China across Europe. There is one explanation, which is China's general, global interest in the European market," he added.

The bureau expects the number of applications from China to rise further this year.