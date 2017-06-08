Financial Services, Legislation, Lithuania, Real Estate, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 29.01.2018, 10:36
Lithuania's army to double area of training grounds by 2022
The area of
the Lithuania's largest General Silvestras
Zukauskas training grounds near Pabrade, eastern Lithuania, should go from
85 to 176 square km, with new tactical fields intended for firing from tanks
and infantry fighting vehicles being equipped there along with new firing
ranges and firing positions. Barracks are also planned in the facilities.
Meanwhile, the territory of Gaiziunai training grounds
in the Jonava district, central Lithuania, will be enlarged by a factor of over
two – from 52 to 125 square km to accommodate company-sized units with support
elements.
In addition to the main training grounds in Gaiziunai
and Pabrade, development plans of the training grounds in Kaunas, Klaipeda, the
Telsiai district and Kazlu Ruda are also being drafted.
"The enlarging army, acquisition of weaponry and
equipment, which provides us with the potential we never had before, increased
activity of Allied presence leads to the need to provide the necessary training
conditions for our and Allied troops and ensure the increasing needs of
warehousing and support as the hosting country," Defense Vice-Minister Giedrimas Jeglinskas said in a press release.
The total price of the training ground expansion
project is around 81 million euros, with the bulk of the money provided by NATO
and the United States.
