China, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Friday, 26.01.2018, 08:40
Latvia and China agree on closer cooperation in protection of intellectual property
|Photo: the Patent Office
The memorandum of understanding provides for promoting high-level dialogue
to exchange opinions on the latest changes in the countries’ intellectual
property systems, issues concerning intellectual property policies and
strategy, as well as legislation not only on the local but also international
level.
“Taking into consideration Latvian entrepreneurs’ growing interest in doing
business in China, the question about the protection of intellectual property
becomes increasingly important. The number of applicants from China seeking
patents in Latvia is also on the rise. Last year our country issued more than
ten patents to applicants from China. The Patent Office will continue to
develop cooperation with Chine, which is such an important partner of Latvia,
so that entrepreneurs could feel safe and protected in this market,” said
Sandris Laganovskis, director of the Patent Office.
In 2018, the Patent Office plans to start cooperation with the Chinese
State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) which is in charge of the
protection of trademarks. According to the latest data, there are currently
more than 200 Latvian trademarks registered in China and more and more
entrepreneurs are showing interest in the protection of their rights in the
East Asia region.
In 2016, Latvian exports to China grew 8.5% from a year before to EUR
117.71 million and Chinese imports to Latvia came to EUR 401.09 million, which
made China Latvia’s 8th largest import partner, representatives of the Patent
Office said.
