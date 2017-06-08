Latvia and China agree on closer cooperation in protection of intellectual property

The Patent Office of Latvia and the State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) of China have concluded a bilateral memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation in the protection of intellectual property, Santa Lozda, a representative of the Intellectual Property Information Center, told LETA.

Photo: the Patent Office

The memorandum of understanding provides for promoting high-level dialogue to exchange opinions on the latest changes in the countries’ intellectual property systems, issues concerning intellectual property policies and strategy, as well as legislation not only on the local but also international level.

“Taking into consideration Latvian entrepreneurs’ growing interest in doing business in China, the question about the protection of intellectual property becomes increasingly important. The number of applicants from China seeking patents in Latvia is also on the rise. Last year our country issued more than ten patents to applicants from China. The Patent Office will continue to develop cooperation with Chine, which is such an important partner of Latvia, so that entrepreneurs could feel safe and protected in this market,” said Sandris Laganovskis, director of the Patent Office.

In 2018, the Patent Office plans to start cooperation with the Chinese State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) which is in charge of the protection of trademarks. According to the latest data, there are currently more than 200 Latvian trademarks registered in China and more and more entrepreneurs are showing interest in the protection of their rights in the East Asia region.

In 2016, Latvian exports to China grew 8.5% from a year before to EUR 117.71 million and Chinese imports to Latvia came to EUR 401.09 million, which made China Latvia’s 8th largest import partner, representatives of the Patent Office said.