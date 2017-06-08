Latvian MFA: lack of improvements to sectoral policies is a hurdle to attracting investment

Endless changes in one area and lack of improvements to other sectoral policies is a hurdle to harnessing significant investments and conquering new export markets, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics (Unity) said today during the parliament’s annual debate on external affairs, cites LETA.

Photo: mfa.gov.lv

The minister noted that often the most effective reforms are often undertaken because of an external impetus, not only their urgency. The process of accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), for instance, helped Latvia put in place the much-needed improvements in the financial sector and the governance of state-owned enterprises, Rinkevics said.

“What is left to our own discretion is at times subject to chaotic change and fragmented measures. This tendency also influences the mid-term tasks of Latvia's foreign policy, since endless changes in one area and lack of improvements to other sectoral policies is a hurdle to harnessing significant investments and conquering new export markets,” the foreign minister told lawmakers.

Rinkevics pointed out that in this context, Latvia's Centennial is an excellent opportunity for attracting foreign partners' attention to what Latvia has achieved and promoting further cooperation in tangible projects in business, security, culture, education, and science. To be dynamic and convincing, and highlight Latvia's achievements is the daily mission of the Foreign Service, Rinkevics said.

Speaking of the necessity to carry out reforms at Latvia’s own initiative, Rinkevics noted that diplomats cannot stand in for the work that needs to be done to improve Latvia's competitiveness.

As reported, the first parliamentary debate on Latvia’s external policy issues was held in January 2011.