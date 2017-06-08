EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 26.01.2018, 08:41
Latvian MFA: lack of improvements to sectoral policies is a hurdle to attracting investment
|Photo: mfa.gov.lv
The minister noted that often the most effective reforms are often
undertaken because of an external impetus, not only their urgency. The process
of accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD), for instance, helped Latvia put in place the much-needed improvements
in the financial sector and the governance of state-owned enterprises,
Rinkevics said.
“What is left to our own discretion is at times subject to chaotic change
and fragmented measures. This tendency also influences the mid-term tasks of
Latvia's foreign policy, since endless changes in one area and lack of
improvements to other sectoral policies is a hurdle to harnessing significant
investments and conquering new export markets,” the foreign minister told
lawmakers.
Rinkevics pointed out that in this context, Latvia's Centennial is an
excellent opportunity for attracting foreign partners' attention to what Latvia
has achieved and promoting further cooperation in tangible projects in
business, security, culture, education, and science. To be dynamic and
convincing, and highlight Latvia's achievements is the daily mission of the
Foreign Service, Rinkevics said.
Speaking of the necessity to carry out reforms at Latvia’s own initiative,
Rinkevics noted that diplomats cannot stand in for the work that needs to be
done to improve Latvia's competitiveness.
As reported, the first parliamentary debate on Latvia’s external policy
issues was held in January 2011.
