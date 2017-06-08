Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Society
Record number of Finns cast vote in Estonia in preliminary round of presidential election
"A record number of these yellow ballot envelopes are to be forwarded
to Finland from Estonia this time," the Finnish embassy in Estonia said on
social media, adding that the total number of votes cast was 723.
According to the embassy, 588 votes were cast in Estonia during the 2015
parliamentary election.
The preliminary voting ended on Saturday in Estonia.
In Finland more than 110,000 people or 24.2% of eligible voters took part
in the preliminary round of the presidential election on Sunday. The
participation rate is considerably higher than six years ago when the previous
presidential election took place. Then the share of voters who had cast their
vote by Sunday evening totaled 20%.
The first round of the presidential election is to take place on Jan. 28
and in case the president is not elected during that round, a second round
would be held on Feb. 11.
