Monday, 22.01.2018, 18:17
Estonia also will send out leaflets with guidance on how to act in a war
"When it will be issued, I don't know. But work is in progress to have
it," Brig. Gen. Martin Herem,
endorsed by the government as the next commander of the Estonian defense
forces, said.
Developing of the manual is led by the Interior Ministry, Postimees said.
News that Sweden is preparing to issue a public information manual on what
to do in the event of war made headlines in several European media this week.
The brochure, due to be sent to 4.7 million households, will inform the public
how they can take part in "total defense" during a war and secure
water, food and heating.
The booklet with the working title "If Crisis or War Comes" will
also give guidance on dealing with threats from cyber attacks, terrorism and
climate change, the Financial Times reported.
A pamphlet informing citizens how to prepare -- and act -- in a national
crisis, particularly in the case of nuclear war had been issued to every
household in Sweden since 1943. In 1991, at the end of the cold war, the
booklet was considered redundant and distribution ceased.
