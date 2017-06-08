Baltic States – CIS, Employment, Estonia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 17.01.2018, 14:58
Number of residence permits issued to foreigners for employment up 26% in Estonia in 2017
The number of fixed-term residence permits for the purpose of employment
issued in 2017 totaled 2,273 and the permits were extended on 501
occasions, Maria Gonjak,
spokesperson for the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, told BNS.
The biggest number of permits, 1,666, was issued to citizens of Ukraine.
Altogether 398 permits were issued to Russian citizens, 108 to Belarusian
citizens, 105 to Indian citizens and 100 to citizens of the United States.
The number of fixed-term residence permits issued for employment in 2016
totaled 1,800 and these were extended on 680 occasions. The biggest number of
permits, 1,416, was issued to citizens of Ukraine, followed by Russian citizens
with 418 permits, U.S. citizens with 94 permits, Indian citizens with 92
permits and Belarusian citizens with 83 permits issued.
- 17.01.2018 New Pact for Europe report: EU needs reforms already in 2018
- 17.01.2018 В Латвии открылся завод по производству комплектующих для снарядов
- 17.01.2018 Airobot starts manufacture of smart ventilation devices in Tallinn
- 17.01.2018 Meeting between Estonian PM, German businesses in Hamburg raises issue of workforce
- 17.01.2018 Bronka port keen to direct bulk goods away from Baltic ports
- 17.01.2018 Sweden's Benify coming to Lithuania
- 17.01.2018 Government agrees on setting up Latvian Anti-Doping Agency
- 17.01.2018 Крупнейшими совладельцами Olainfarm станут дети Валерия Малыгина
- 17.01.2018 Центр оборонных инвестиций Эстонии продлил договор с Milrem
- 17.01.2018 Количество пассажиров airBaltic в Эстонии выросло на 20% в 2017 году