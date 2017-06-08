Number of residence permits issued to foreigners for employment up 26% in Estonia in 2017

The number of residence permits issued for employment in Estonia rose 26% on year to 2,273 permits issued in 2017, informs LETA/BNS.

The number of fixed-term residence permits for the purpose of employment issued in 2017 totaled 2,273 and the permits were extended on 501 occasions, Maria Gonjak, spokesperson for the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, told BNS.

The biggest number of permits, 1,666, was issued to citizens of Ukraine. Altogether 398 permits were issued to Russian citizens, 108 to Belarusian citizens, 105 to Indian citizens and 100 to citizens of the United States.

The number of fixed-term residence permits issued for employment in 2016 totaled 1,800 and these were extended on 680 occasions. The biggest number of permits, 1,416, was issued to citizens of Ukraine, followed by Russian citizens with 418 permits, U.S. citizens with 94 permits, Indian citizens with 92 permits and Belarusian citizens with 83 permits issued.