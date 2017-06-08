Latvia, Legislation, Society, Transport
Some asylum seekers, who had left Latvia, have returned
At the beginning of this year, the NGO provided its services to 97 asylum
seekers, 37 of which were living outside the asylum center in Mucenieki.
Zalcmane noted that the NGO was currently providing services to fewer asylum
seekers than in previous years. In December 2016, Shelter “Safe House” was
working with 144 clients, but by February 2017 their number had increased to
215.
There are currently ten families and three single individuals, including 16
adults, living outside Mucenieki, Fourteen children from these families are
attending public schools. Two kids are attending nursery school and another
five are waiting in line to start school in Latvia.
Only four of the persons that have been granted asylum in Latvia are employed.
Nine people are learning or are going to learn Latvian with support from the
State Employment Agency, and seven persons are involved in other learning
activities.
