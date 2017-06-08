Some asylum seekers, who had left Latvia, have returned

Some of the asylum seekers that had left Latvia after relocation have returned here in recent months, Sandra Zalclame, the head of the nongovernmental organization Shelter “Safe House”, told LETA.

At the beginning of this year, the NGO provided its services to 97 asylum seekers, 37 of which were living outside the asylum center in Mucenieki. Zalcmane noted that the NGO was currently providing services to fewer asylum seekers than in previous years. In December 2016, Shelter “Safe House” was working with 144 clients, but by February 2017 their number had increased to 215.

There are currently ten families and three single individuals, including 16 adults, living outside Mucenieki, Fourteen children from these families are attending public schools. Two kids are attending nursery school and another five are waiting in line to start school in Latvia.

Only four of the persons that have been granted asylum in Latvia are employed. Nine people are learning or are going to learn Latvian with support from the State Employment Agency, and seven persons are involved in other learning activities.