Magnitsky list made public, includes Kadyrov

The Lithuanian Migration Department on January 15th made public a list of 49 Russian nationals banned from entering the country over human rights violations and money laundering, informs LETA/BNS.

Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov is on the list, which was approved last week under the so-called ' Magnitsky Act'.

The list, available for download at the department's website, contains the individuals' names, dates of birth and citizenship.





The law, which was passed by the Seimas last November and came into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, was named after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Russian prison in 2009 after uncovering a 230-million-US-dollar tax fraud scheme.





Magnitsky's supporters blame Russia's authorities for the lawyer's death, saying that he was unjustly imrprisoned and did not receive appropriate medical care in prison. The Kremlin denies the allegations.

A spoeksman for the Lithuanian interior minister has said that some of the persons on the "Magnitsy list" were already on Lithuania's blacklist.

The list also includes Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Oleg Logunov, deputy head of the Interior Ministry's Investigative Committee who oversaw the Magnitsky case, and judges Yelena Stashina, Aleksey Krivoruchko, Svetlana Ukhnalyova and Sergei Podoprigorov, as well as the heads of the Moscow tax authority, various civil servants and other persons.

The United States, Canada, Britain and Estonia also have similar " Magnitsky Acts".

Lithuania's list is available for download at http://www.migracija.lt/index.php?-2082536741.