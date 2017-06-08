Baltic States – CIS, Legislation, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.01.2018, 14:17
Magnitsky list made public, includes Kadyrov
Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov
is on the list, which was approved last week under the so-called ' Magnitsky
Act'.
The list, available for download at the department's website, contains the
individuals' names, dates of birth and citizenship.
The law, which was passed by the Seimas last November and came into effect
on Jan. 1, 2018, was named after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a
Russian prison in 2009 after uncovering a 230-million-US-dollar tax fraud
scheme.
Magnitsky's supporters blame Russia's authorities for the lawyer's death,
saying that he was unjustly imrprisoned and did not receive appropriate medical
care in prison. The Kremlin denies the allegations.
A spoeksman for the Lithuanian interior minister has said that some of the
persons on the "Magnitsy list" were already on Lithuania's blacklist.
The list also includes Alexander
Bastrykin, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Oleg Logunov, deputy head of the
Interior Ministry's Investigative Committee who oversaw the Magnitsky case, and
judges Yelena Stashina, Aleksey
Krivoruchko, Svetlana Ukhnalyova and Sergei
Podoprigorov, as well as the heads of the Moscow tax authority, various
civil servants and other persons.
The United States, Canada, Britain and Estonia also have similar "
Magnitsky Acts".
Lithuania's list is available for download at http://www.migracija.lt/index.php?-2082536741.
- 16.01.2018 Juncker praises Estonian EU presidency
- 16.01.2018 Estonia to dredge channel between Hiiumaa, mainland to depth of 5.4 m
- 16.01.2018 Правительство утвердило документы о демаркации латвийско-российской госудаственной границы
- 16.01.2018 MP claims e-health system has been hacked in Latvia
- 16.01.2018 Nights spent by guests at Latvia's hotels rose by 12.1% in January-November
- 16.01.2018 Мэр Лиепаи не исключает возможность приобретения Liepаjas metalurgs потенциальным инвестором по частям
- 16.01.2018 Lithuanian movies generate EUR 4.5 mln in cinemas in 2017
- 16.01.2018 Latvian court decides to hand Skinest Rail bribery case to court in Estonia
- 16.01.2018 Some asylum seekers, who had left Latvia, have returned