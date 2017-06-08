EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.01.2018, 01:59
Lithuania's PM urges Japanese colleague to step up economic ties
|Photo: lrv.lt
"We should seek even closer economic ties, particularly in fields of engineering, information and financial technologies, life sciences and laser industry," Skvernelis told journalists at the government on Saturday.
Abe, the head of the government of the world's third-largest economy, was in Lithuania with a business delegation.
In Skvernelis' words, the ties between Lithuania and Japan will be deepened by the cooperation format of the three Baltic states and Tokyo.
"Shared values and good will always overcome the geographic differences between us," said the Lithuanian prime minister.
Japan's prime minister said that the recent improvements of the Vilnius-Tokyo ties had triggered bigger tourist flows. Abe called for bilateral agreements on labor holidays.
Abe is Japan's first prime minister to visit Lithuania. He was in Latvia and Estonia earlier this week.
Japan's Emperor Akihito came to Lithuania almost 11 years ago.
- 15.01.2018 Baltic States' electricity and gas connections with Europe
- 15.01.2018 KVV Liepajas Metalurgs to be sold at auctions
- 15.01.2018 Lithuania's exports growth remains EU's fastest in January-November
- 15.01.2018 Цены на жилье в Литве бьют рекорды
- 15.01.2018 Зарегистрированными в Эстонии юридическими лицами можно руководить из-за рубежа
- 15.01.2018 Полигон в Гетлини значительно увеличивает тарифы на захоронение мусора
- 15.01.2018 R&I raises Latvia's credit rating
- 15.01.2018 Новый закон в Эстонии позволяет арестовывать и часть минималки должника
- 15.01.2018 Getlini EKO plans to raise waste burial charge by 21.5% in 2018
- 15.01.2018 Latraps вложит около 7 млн. евро в строительство зерновых комплексов в Даугавпилсе и Салдусе