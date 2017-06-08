EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 15.01.2018, 13:38
Latvia and Japan are similar thinking countries with great cooperation potential
|Photo: mk.gov.lv
Kucinskis said that Abe's visit to Latvia is taking place just a month
after a visit by a Latvian delegation to the country, and after another meeting
with the Japanese PM, Kucinskis said that he is ever more confident that both
countries are similar in their thinking, and are good mutual partners with
great cooperation potential.
Kucinskis said that Japan is both Latvia and the EU's second largest trade
partner in Asia, but that after the EU-Japan free-trade agreement comes into
force trade volumes between the two sides will only grow, which is why it is
important for this agreement to come into force as soon as possible.
The Latvian PM also said that during his meeting with the Japanese PM on
January 13th the two sides discussed bilateral as well as wider Baltic
cooperation in areas such as IT, transportation, logistics, pharmaceuticals and
others.
''I am truly happy that my counterpart is accompanied with a Japanese
business delegation, who will be able to meet with Latvian representatives and
get acquainted with what we have to offer. We can see here much cooperation
potential in the areas of science and industry,'' he added.
At the same time, also discussed during the meeting were current security
and cyber-security matters, including the situation on the Korean peninsula.
Abe also admitted that Latvia and Japan are partners united by common
ideals. He also praised Riga as a city with an excellent port and logistics
opportunities, which is important for Asian entrepreneurs. He also called on
work to move forward on introducing the EU-Japan free trade agreement.
At the same time, the Japanese PM said personal contacts are also very
important, which is why work will be done to develop tourism between the two
countries.
Abe also said that an agreement on further cooperation between Japan and
the Baltics has been achieved, thus enhancing cooperation between these four
sides.
The Japanese prime minister also said that Latvian Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis (Greens/Farmers)
will be visiting Japan in February to discuss security matters.
- 15.01.2018 Baltic States' electricity and gas connections with Europe
- 15.01.2018 R&I raises Latvia's credit rating
- 15.01.2018 Getlini EKO plans to raise waste burial charge by 21.5% in 2018
- 15.01.2018 Дело Skinest Rail отделено от дела Магониса и будет рассматриваться в Эстонии
- 15.01.2018 Литва - лидер ЕС по темпам роста экспорта за 11 месяцев 2017 год
- 15.01.2018 Latraps вложит около 7 млн. евро в строительство зерновых комплексов в Даугавпилсе и Салдусе
- 15.01.2018 Lithuania's PM urges Japanese colleague to step up economic ties
- 15.01.2018 Marriott International to open the AC Hotel Riga in 2019
- 15.01.2018 NordBalt снова не работает
- 15.01.2018 Причалы Клайпедского порта реконструируют латвийская Latvijas tilti и литовская Borta