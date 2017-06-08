Latvia and Japan are similar thinking countries with great cooperation potential

Latvia and Japan are similar thinking countries with great mutual cooperation potential, Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) said during a joint press conference in Riga on January 13th with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, cites LETA.

Photo: mk.gov.lv

Kucinskis said that Abe's visit to Latvia is taking place just a month after a visit by a Latvian delegation to the country, and after another meeting with the Japanese PM, Kucinskis said that he is ever more confident that both countries are similar in their thinking, and are good mutual partners with great cooperation potential.

Kucinskis said that Japan is both Latvia and the EU's second largest trade partner in Asia, but that after the EU-Japan free-trade agreement comes into force trade volumes between the two sides will only grow, which is why it is important for this agreement to come into force as soon as possible.

The Latvian PM also said that during his meeting with the Japanese PM on January 13th the two sides discussed bilateral as well as wider Baltic cooperation in areas such as IT, transportation, logistics, pharmaceuticals and others.

''I am truly happy that my counterpart is accompanied with a Japanese business delegation, who will be able to meet with Latvian representatives and get acquainted with what we have to offer. We can see here much cooperation potential in the areas of science and industry,'' he added.

At the same time, also discussed during the meeting were current security and cyber-security matters, including the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Abe also admitted that Latvia and Japan are partners united by common ideals. He also praised Riga as a city with an excellent port and logistics opportunities, which is important for Asian entrepreneurs. He also called on work to move forward on introducing the EU-Japan free trade agreement.

At the same time, the Japanese PM said personal contacts are also very important, which is why work will be done to develop tourism between the two countries.

Abe also said that an agreement on further cooperation between Japan and the Baltics has been achieved, thus enhancing cooperation between these four sides.

The Japanese prime minister also said that Latvian Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis (Greens/Farmers) will be visiting Japan in February to discuss security matters.