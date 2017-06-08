Budget, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Pensioners
Additional EUR 160 mln earmarked in 2018 for pensions in Latvia
He said that last year everything that had been included in the government
action plan in relation to pensions was put into life, still there is a need to
index pensions at a steeper rate and promote solidarity among generations to
make people eager to pay social tax.
According to Reirs, there is a proposal to earmark 1 percent of social
contributions to pensions of parents. The Welfare Ministry plans to work on
this proposal this year.
At the same time, the minister said that commissions for management of
second-pillar pension plans have been cut by half, thus, about EUR 27 million
will go to the pension plans instead of being paid in commissions.
Reirs said that this year’s priorities in the welfare sector are families
with children, people with disabilities and pensions. Even though progress has
been achieved in all those areas, it is important to continue work to ensure
more favorable conditions in all of them. The minister said that this year’s
financing is sufficient so that the ministry can work on the solutions.
