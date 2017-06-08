President Xi: China hopes to strengthen cooperation with Nordic, Baltic countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with parliamentary chairs of Nordic and Baltic countries and expressed hope for more high-level exchanges and deeper cooperation, the Chinese national news agency Xinhua reports, cites LETA/BNS.

Photo: saeima.lv

The delegates included Finland's speaker of parliament Maria Lohela, Norway's Olemic Thommessen, Iceland's Steingrimur J. Sigfusson, Estonia's Eiki Nestor, Latvia's Inara Murniece, Lithuania's Viktoras Pranckietis and Sweden's deputy speaker Ewa Thalen Finne.

During the meeting, Xi said the visit is a new form of collective high-level exchanges between China and the Nordic and Baltic countries. The visit marks a new era for relations between the two sides, featuring increased political mutual trust and rapid development of exchanges and cooperation, he said.

"Developing a healthy, stable and sustainable relationship and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation at bilateral and regional level is not only in the interests of our respective countries but also conducive to pushing forward the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU," Xi said.

Both sides should always adhere to mutual respect, equality and inclusiveness, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and push forward bilateral relations along the right track, he said.

He suggested the two sides enhance pragmatic cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative, so as to share the benefit brought by the interconnection of Asia and Europe.