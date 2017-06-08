China, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Legislation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 12.01.2018, 11:42
President Xi: China hopes to strengthen cooperation with Nordic, Baltic countries
|Photo: saeima.lv
The
delegates included Finland's speaker of parliament Maria Lohela, Norway's Olemic
Thommessen, Iceland's Steingrimur J.
Sigfusson, Estonia's Eiki Nestor,
Latvia's Inara Murniece, Lithuania's
Viktoras Pranckietis and Sweden's
deputy speaker Ewa Thalen Finne.
During the meeting, Xi said the visit is a new form of
collective high-level exchanges between China and the Nordic and Baltic
countries. The visit marks a new era for relations between the two sides,
featuring increased political mutual trust and rapid development of exchanges
and cooperation, he said.
"Developing a healthy, stable and sustainable
relationship and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation at bilateral and
regional level is not only in the interests of our respective countries but
also conducive to pushing forward the development of the comprehensive strategic
partnership between China and the EU," Xi said.
Both sides should always adhere to mutual respect,
equality and inclusiveness, respect each other's core interests and major
concerns, and push forward bilateral relations along the right track, he said.
He suggested the two sides enhance pragmatic
cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative, so as to
share the benefit brought by the interconnection of Asia and Europe.
