Democrats’ report warns of Russian meddling across Europe
The report is the first from Congress to comprehensively detail Russian
efforts to undermine democracies since the 2016 presidential election. It
wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a
failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities in the U.S.
and worldwide.
"Never before in American history has so clear a threat to national
security been so clearly ignored by a U.S. president," the report warns.
No Republicans on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee signed on to the
200-plus page report released by Sen. Ben
Cardin of Maryland, the committee's top Democrat. But even without GOP
backing, the report's recounting of Russian operations in 19 European nations
foreshadows the still-unpublished Senate Intelligence Committee's bipartisan
inquiry into Russia's role during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Cardin said in a statement that he commissioned the report so Americans can
see the "true scope and scale" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to undermine
democracy.
"While President Trump stands practically idle, Mr. Putin continues to
refine his asymmetric arsenal and look for future opportunities to disrupt
governance and erode support for the democratic and international institutions
that the United States and Europe have built over the last 70 years,"
Cardin said.
Cardin's inquiry lays blame directly on Putin for a "relentless
assault to undermine democracy and the rule of law in Europe and the United
States." Concerned that Trump has failed to identify Russian aggression as
a national rallying point, the report urges a "stronger congressional
voice" in pro-democracy efforts and funding. The report calls for
committee hearings and other bipartisan efforts to aid European nations in
countering Russian aggression.
Some policy changes suggested by the report have garnered GOP interest,
including the aggressive use of financial sanctions aimed at Russia and
pressuring social media companies to be more transparent about Russian
political messaging.
The report also pushes for the administration to fully fund and utilize the
State Department's Global Engagement Center, which it says is hobbled by
"a lack of urgency and self-imposed constraints" under Secretary of
State Rex Tillerson.
The center was created in 2016 to blunt terrorist propaganda. It duties
have expanded to include countering Russian propaganda under legislation last
year from Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,
and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
Cardin's report sketches a bleak portrait of European nations besieged by
Russian encroachment. It also cites years of cyberattacks, disinformation,
clandestine social media operations, financing of fringe political groups,
corruption and in the extreme, assassination attempts and military operations
that destabilized fledgling democratic governments in the Ukraine and Georgia.
The report leans heavily on open source information as well as staff interviews
with European diplomats and government officials.
Labeling Russia's activities an "asymmetric assault on
democracy," the report notes that even elections in countries such as
Britain, France and Germany were reportedly targeted by Moscow-sponsored
hacking, internet trolling and financing for extremist political groups. The
report also credits those nations and smaller European countries, such as
Finland and Estonia, for responding quickly and often with effect.
Facebook officials told Cardin's investigators that Kremlin-backed trolls
that stirred up political tensions on its American pages also "pursued a
similar strategy in the lead up to the 2017 French political election, and
likely before Germany's national election" last year.
Similarly, Finnish officials told Cardin's investigators that Finland has
ramped up anti-disinformation efforts after Russian-leaning Twitter accounts
"began tweeting misinformation and fringe viewpoints" before that
nation's 2015 parliamentary elections — foreshadowing the surge in
Russian-sourced fake Twitter accounts that proliferated during the U.S.
presidential election.
Senate Intelligence Committee officials have questioned efforts of Facebook
and Twitter to accurately determine the extent of Russian political messaging
during the 2016 U.S. election. Cardin's team also noted alarming discrepancies
between the extent of Russian troll activity found by independent researchers
and far lower figures claimed by social media companies in European countries.
The report advocates for social media companies to do a better job of auditing
their platforms to determine the full extent of Russian disinformation flowing
across them.
Cardin's report urges Trump to set up an interagency "fusion
cell" on Russian interference modeled on the National Counterterrorism
Center that was created after the 9/11 attacks. The report recommends that the
president convene an annual global summit modeled after similar forums on
combating the Islamic State group or homegrown extremists. Rapid response teams
should be formed to defend ally countries after cyberattacks, with an
international treaty governing the use of cyber tools in peace time.
It calls on the government to increase the amount of aid it provides to
promote democracy in Europe and publicly to expose any organized crime and
corruption links to Putin. It say social media companies should be required to
publicize the sources of funding for political advertisements along the same
lines as broadcast and print media.
Speaking about the Baltic countries, the report says that "Latvia,
Lithuania, and Estonia are clearly on the front line of the Kremlin's malign
influence operations, and have suffered from some of the most egregious
cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns yet seen in Russia's near
abroad."
"As members of NATO and the EU that share borders both with Russia and
its exclave of Kaliningrad, and which collectively host large Russian-speaking
populations, the Baltic states are both primary targets and uniquely
susceptible to Russian active measures campaigns. The United States should
therefore make it a high priority to study the experiences of the Baltics and
apply lessons learned to its own defenses and those of allies and partners
around Europe, as well as increase support to the Baltics, in both word and
deed, to further deter Kremlin aggression," it says.
The report says that in the Baltic states, the Kremlin's influence
operations appear to seek several objectives: divide the populations along
ethnic lines to establish and maintain control over the local Russian diaspora,
which can be used as a tool of influence; create mistrust among the population
toward their own governments by portraying them as ethnocratic regimes that are
overseeing the rebirth of fascism; undermine Western values and democracy and
promote populism and radicalism, especially by emphasizing the West's
degradation while playing up Russia's growing prosperity; weaken or paralyze
the alliances Baltic states belong to, like NATO and the EU, especially by
portraying their governments as puppets of those organizations that are being
used to provoke Russia into military conflict; and ridicule or marginalize the
culture, history, traditions, and achievements of the Baltic states, to weaken
the will of local populations to defend their countries in the event of a military
conflict with Russia.
