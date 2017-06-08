MFA: Lithuania should hold balanced stance on Chinese investment

Lithuania may benefit from Chinese investment, however, they should be considered from the economic and the national security point of view, says Lithuania's Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius, adding that strategic objects should be controlled by the state, cites LETA/BNS.

"We should evaluate them in the economic and the security aspect – we cannot lose strategic control on objects of strategic importance, to put it directly. However, the cooperation and the investments that may add more power to our economy and attract additional flows of goods – they are beneficial," Linkevicius told Ziniu Radijas news radio on Wednesday morning.

Asked whether Lithuania risked ending up in China's pocket, the minister replied that the risk of losing the control of investments remained "in case of unbalanced attitude."

Linkevicius said Lithuania's current relations with China were good and pragmatic.

In the first nine months of last year, Lithuania exported 132 million euros worth of commodities to China, which is an increase by 50 percent year-on-year.