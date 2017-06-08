China, Investments, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
MFA: Lithuania should hold balanced stance on Chinese investment
"We should evaluate them in the economic and the security aspect – we
cannot lose strategic control on objects of strategic importance, to put it
directly. However, the cooperation and the investments that may add more power
to our economy and attract additional flows of goods – they are
beneficial," Linkevicius told Ziniu
Radijas news radio on Wednesday morning.
Asked whether Lithuania risked ending up in China's pocket, the minister
replied that the risk of losing the control of investments remained "in
case of unbalanced attitude."
Linkevicius said Lithuania's current relations with China were good and
pragmatic.
In the first nine months of last year, Lithuania exported 132 million euros
worth of commodities to China, which is an increase by 50 percent year-on-year.
