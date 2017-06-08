Lithuania becomes associate member of CERN

Lithuania on January 8th formally became an associate member state of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), informs LETA/BNS.

"The associate membership of Lithuania strengthens the long-term partnership between CERN and the Lithuanian scientific community," the organization said in a press release.

According to the Lithuanian president's office, the associate membership opens the way for Lithuanians to participate in CERN research programs and in the work of its structures. Doctoral students, students and junior researchers will now be able to take part in training programs.

Lithuanian businesses will be entitled to bid for CERN contracts.

A CERN delegation is expected to come to Lithuania this year. Also, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite is scheduled to meet with Fabiola Gianotti, the organization's director-general, in Davos in late January.

CERN membership will cost Lithuania around 900,000 euros annually. The parliament gave the green light to the associate membership last December.