Education and Science, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 10.01.2018, 10:21
Lithuania becomes associate member of CERN
"The
associate membership of Lithuania strengthens the long-term partnership between
CERN and the Lithuanian scientific community," the organization said in a
press release.
According to the Lithuanian president's office, the
associate membership opens the way for Lithuanians to participate in CERN
research programs and in the work of its structures. Doctoral students,
students and junior researchers will now be able to take part in training
programs.
Lithuanian businesses will be entitled to bid for CERN
contracts.
A CERN delegation is expected to come to Lithuania
this year. Also, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite is scheduled
to meet with Fabiola Gianotti, the organization's director-general, in Davos in
late January.
CERN membership will cost Lithuania around 900,000
euros annually. The parliament gave the green light to the associate membership
last December.
- 10.01.2018 The EU’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.3% in November
- 10.01.2018 Latvian government approves timetable for increasing teachers' salaries
- 10.01.2018 Former Estonian Air employees haven’t achieved seizure of Nordica's accounts
- 10.01.2018 Harbortouch plans expansion in Lithuania
- 10.01.2018 Estonian companies managed from abroad must designate contact person
- 10.01.2018 Lithuania's exports rise 17%, imports up 17.5% in January-November
- 10.01.2018 Court rules Riepu Bloki insolvent
- 10.01.2018 Accor hotel to be built in Tallinn by spring 2019
- 10.01.2018 В мае Литву могут пригласить в ОЭСР