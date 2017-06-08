Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.01.2018, 22:01
Riga to spend EUR 1.78 mln on free meals to poor in 2018
Martins Moors, a representative of the Welfare Department of the Riga City Council, said
the municipality will keep providing free meals to the poor also this year.
Single persons are entitled to free meals, if their monthly income is below EUR
400 but in case of families their income may not exceed EUR 320 per household
member.
Every month, 1,600 people use the opportunity to get free meals. About 80%
of them are single people and 20% are families consisting of two or more
people, including children.
The committee rejected the proposal to make single people with Group 1 and
Group 2 disabilities (very serious and serious disabilities) eligible to this
kind of social assistance. Moors explained that most of the disabled people
already are eligibile to free meals based on their monthly income.
The Social Affairs Committee upheld the proposal for financing free meals
to the poor in 2018 but it still needs to be approved by the Riga City Council.
