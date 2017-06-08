Baltic States – CIS, Latvia, Legislation, Real Estate
Abandoned Soviet-era military town in Skrunda handed over to Latvian Defense Ministry
The Latvian
army and the allied troops deployed to Latvia have been using the abandoned
town for urban warfare training for more than a year but now the property has
been officially transferred to the Defense Ministry. The property consists of
some 25 hectares of land and about 25 buildings.
The local government of Skrunda has agreed to hand the
property over to the Defense Ministry free of charge.
The Defense Ministry said that the development of the
Skrunda military base is a long-term project and the first steps will include
improving safety and security infrastructure at the site. Some of the existing
buildings will be demolished but others will remain in place to be used for
urban warfare training.
The military town in Skrunda was built for the needs
of the Soviet military near the radar site but was abandoned after the radars
were dismantled and the Soviet troops withdrawn from the territory of Latvia
once the Baltic state restored its independence from the Soviet Union in the
early 1990s.
In the past, several attempts were made to sell the
former military town to an investor for development but this did not work out.
