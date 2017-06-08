Abandoned Soviet-era military town in Skrunda handed over to Latvian Defense Ministry

The Latvian government on January 4th approved the handover of the abandoned Soviet-era military town in Skrunda region in western Latvia to the Defense Ministry so that the facility could be officially transformed into a military training base of the National Armed Forces, cites LETA.

The Latvian army and the allied troops deployed to Latvia have been using the abandoned town for urban warfare training for more than a year but now the property has been officially transferred to the Defense Ministry. The property consists of some 25 hectares of land and about 25 buildings.

The local government of Skrunda has agreed to hand the property over to the Defense Ministry free of charge.

The Defense Ministry said that the development of the Skrunda military base is a long-term project and the first steps will include improving safety and security infrastructure at the site. Some of the existing buildings will be demolished but others will remain in place to be used for urban warfare training.

The military town in Skrunda was built for the needs of the Soviet military near the radar site but was abandoned after the radars were dismantled and the Soviet troops withdrawn from the territory of Latvia once the Baltic state restored its independence from the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

In the past, several attempts were made to sell the former military town to an investor for development but this did not work out.