Lithuanian PM glad doctor protests free of politics
"I am
happy that the event, the civil event did not evolve into a political campaign,
with speeches delivered by those who should indeed be speaking, those who face
the problems. I am glad that the young people who organized the event passed
the examination in this sense," Skvernelis said after meeting with the
organizers at the government on Thursday.
On the eve of the protest rally, he said the event
would be a political campaign for “certain political forces” to show off,
however, on Thursday stated that the attempt of the political parties to align
to the doctor event had failed, as the speeches were made by the people who
have the right to raise the issues.
Darius Jauniskis, chairman of the Lithuanian Movement of Doctors, told journalists after
the meeting with the prime minister that the doctors heard promises about
changes that were in the pipeline.
"What we need from the government is hope that
reforms would begin, changes would kick off after years of idleness. So today
we were given the hope from the prime minister, we heard promises," said
Jauniskis.
"If we achieve the resolutions that we reached at
the table today, if we achieve them by way of agreement, there will definitely
be no need for strikes or anything like that," he said.
The Thursday's rally and the protest action in Vilnius
involved over 1,000 people, mainly young doctors.
