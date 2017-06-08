Employment, Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Estonian unemployment insurance benefit capped at EUR 1,446 for 2018
The minimum
size of the payout this year is 242 euros and 73 cents per 31 calendar days and
the minimum daily rate 7.87 euros.
In 2017, the minimum size of the payout was 222 euros
and 27 cents per 31 calendar days and the minimum daily rate 7.17 euros.
The basis for calculating the ceiling is three times
the average daily pay in Estonia, which for this year is 31 euros and 10 cents.
The indicator is calculated by the Unemployment Insurance Fund on the basis of
the unemployment insurance payments made during the past year.
Under law, the size of the unemployment insurance
benefit during the first 100 days of payment is 50%, and after that 40% of the
insured person's average pay per calendar day during nine months of employment
prior to the last three months of employment from which unemployment insurance
premiums have been withheld.
The caps for the payout in 2018 are 46 euros and 65
cents per day during the first 100 days of payment and 37 euros and 32 cents a
day from day 101 onwards.
The number of persons covered by unemployment
insurance in Estonia was 617,297 in 2017, bigger by 9,200 than in 2016.
Also starting from Jan. 1, the size of the
unemployment allowance was raised to 5 euros and 31 cents a day from 4 euros
and 86 cents in 2017. The new size of the allowance for 31 days is 164 euros
and 61 cents.
