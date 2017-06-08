Estonian unemployment insurance benefit capped at EUR 1,446 for 2018

From the start of 2018 the effective maximum size of the unemployment insurance benefit in Estonia is 1,446 euros and 15 cents a month, up from 1,347 euros and 57 cents last year, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said on January 3rd, informs LETA/BNS.

The minimum size of the payout this year is 242 euros and 73 cents per 31 calendar days and the minimum daily rate 7.87 euros.

In 2017, the minimum size of the payout was 222 euros and 27 cents per 31 calendar days and the minimum daily rate 7.17 euros.

The basis for calculating the ceiling is three times the average daily pay in Estonia, which for this year is 31 euros and 10 cents. The indicator is calculated by the Unemployment Insurance Fund on the basis of the unemployment insurance payments made during the past year.

Under law, the size of the unemployment insurance benefit during the first 100 days of payment is 50%, and after that 40% of the insured person's average pay per calendar day during nine months of employment prior to the last three months of employment from which unemployment insurance premiums have been withheld.

The caps for the payout in 2018 are 46 euros and 65 cents per day during the first 100 days of payment and 37 euros and 32 cents a day from day 101 onwards.

The number of persons covered by unemployment insurance in Estonia was 617,297 in 2017, bigger by 9,200 than in 2016.

Also starting from Jan. 1, the size of the unemployment allowance was raised to 5 euros and 31 cents a day from 4 euros and 86 cents in 2017. The new size of the allowance for 31 days is 164 euros and 61 cents.