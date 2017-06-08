Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.01.2018, 18:03
Latvian Revenue Service registers 2,570 patent fee payers by January
BC, Riga, 03.01.2018.Print version
The State Revenue Service (VID) in Latvia by January 1, 2018 has registered 2,570 patent fee payers, VID reported LETA.
The majority of payers of this type of tax were registered in the Riga region (974), the Greater Riga Area (599), the Kurzeme region (321), the Vidzeme region (319), the Zemgale region (220), and the Latgale region (137).
The majority of patent fees are paid by photographers (395), hairdressers (334), babysitters (216).
Patent fee is a tax payment regime for particular business activities performed by natural persons.
Starting from January 1, 2018, patent fee ranges from EUR 50 to EUR 100 a month.
Other articles:
- 03.01.2018 Третий год в Латвии растет число ликвидируемых предприятий
- 03.01.2018 In November, industrial production output grew by 3.6% in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Prices of diesel fuel, beer, cigarettes to grow in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Estonian households' spending on clothing and footwear highest in EU
- 03.01.2018 Almost 22,000 new businesses established in Estonia in 2017
- 03.01.2018 Crent, Storent construction equipment rentals merge in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Латвийское АО HansaMatrix получил средства на строительство производства в Парогре
- 03.01.2018 Портфель лизинга и факторинга в Латвии за девять месяцев 2017 года увеличился на 13,5%
- 03.01.2018 Эстонское Magnetic MRO продают китайскому концерну
- 03.01.2018 Lithuania's Seimas speaker sees no chances for major changes in ties with Russia