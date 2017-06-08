Latvian Revenue Service registers 2,570 patent fee payers by January

The State Revenue Service (VID) in Latvia by January 1, 2018 has registered 2,570 patent fee payers, VID reported LETA.

The majority of payers of this type of tax were registered in the Riga region (974), the Greater Riga Area (599), the Kurzeme region (321), the Vidzeme region (319), the Zemgale region (220), and the Latgale region (137).





The majority of patent fees are paid by photographers (395), hairdressers (334), babysitters (216).





Patent fee is a tax payment regime for particular business activities performed by natural persons.





Starting from January 1, 2018, patent fee ranges from EUR 50 to EUR 100 a month.