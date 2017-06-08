Lithuanian president signs 2018 budget into law

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite has signed 2018 year's state budget bill into law, her office said on Wednesday, cites LETA/BNS.

Under the bill, passed by the Seimas on Dec. 12, Lithuania projects, for the first time, a general government surplus and is set to meet, also for the first time, NATO's 2 percent of GDP defense spending target.





The government says that the 2018 budget focuses on reducing poverty, boosting national security, improving health care, promoting entrepreneurship and investment, and making municipalities less financially dependent on the central government.





Spending on reducing social exclusion is set to increase by 600 million euros next yer compared with this year.