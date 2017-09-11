Investments, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Lithuanian expects to attract Japanese investment in transport, communications
Lithuania can offer Japan access to its integrated
transport and logistics system and intermodal terminal services and invite the
major economic power to participate in Klaipeda seaport development and
Rail Baltica projects and in the deployment of 5G networks in Lithuania
and across the region, according to the ministry.
Transport and Communications Minister Jaroslav Narkevic
discussed these investment opportunities with a delegation of the Japan Bank
for International Cooperation on Wednesday.
"We have a well-developed infrastructure and can offer
favorable terms and conditions and a favorable investment environment to our
international partners," the minister said in a press release.
"We will seek to attract Japanese container lines which
would help develop the Klaipeda port as a container distribution hub in the
Baltic Sea," he added.
Lithuania needs to find strategic partners before it
can consider building an outer port in Klaipeda, according to
Narkevic.
The ministry notes that with the Rail Baltica European-gauge
railway project gaining speed, the state railway company Lietuvos
Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) is carrying out a number of public
procurement tendering procedures that are open to foreign
companies.
The ministry says it is in the process of drafting
Lithuania's 5G development guidelines together with mobile operators and
public authorities, and Japanese companies' experience in implementing
projects of this scale would help the country to accelerate the creation
of a fully functional 5G communication system.
