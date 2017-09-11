Gas, Industry, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
AGA invests 20 mln euros in industrial gas production plant in Lithuania
The plant will go on stream in 2020. AGA a member of the Linde Group is a leading industrial gas
company in Northern Europe.
AGA demonstrates with this investment its strong commitment to Lithuania
and all Baltics countries. The purpose is to support the continuously growing
demand for industrial gases at existing and new customers. As the plant in
Kėdainiai will be AGA’s second Air Separation Unit (ASU) in the Baltics it will
support AGA to deliver its customers with a very high supply reliability. The
production site being closer to many customers will also reduce transport
distances, contributing to a positive environmental effect.
Linde Engineering will
build the plant which is highly automated and operated according to latest
safety standards.
“We want to support the dynamic development of industrial gas
applications in the Baltics as well as the booming investments of our customers
in diverse segments like laser cutting, electronics and food production” says Dalius
Klyvis, Business Development Manager, Baltic Region.
“This investment supports our strategy and position us as the
leading gas company in many ways. We have over many years worked together with
our customers to improve productivity, safety and quality and to find new
innovative uses of gases. AGA and The
Linde Group believe in sustainable growth of the Baltics market and have
hence decided to invest. This is great news for the whole industry in the
Baltics,” says Johanna Ylikoski, Head of Sales & Marketing, Baltic
Region.
