Baltic, Funds, Investments, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.11.2018, 20:22
Estonia: Redgate Capital partners up with Newsec, adopts Newsec brand
Redgate Capital's real estate advisory will in the future
work under the Newsec brand, the companies said.
The idea that Newsec might have a partner in the Baltic
States was driven by the growing scale of activities in the Baltics and new
projects being developed in the region, the release said.
"As our companies' attitudes and goals are similar, we
signed a partnership agreement with Redgate Capital, which specializes in
investment banking services in the Baltic states. Our partnership will allow
for more efficient customer service in the Baltics. Since Redgate Capital is an
experienced market player with 10 years of experience, both sides felt
confident entering the partnership," said Ugnius Meidus, managing director
for Newsec in the Baltics.
"We see many new benefits for our clients by offering a
wider range of services in the real estate advisory and property management
areas. Newsec has proven to be the leading full property house brand while
working in seven markets, with established position in Lithuania, and we intend
to strengthen the brand presence in Estonia and Latvia," Redgate Capital
partner Aare Tammemae said.
Both companies believe that the partnership will help to
further expand their business activities on the commercial real estate market
of the Baltic states.
Redgate Capital, established in 2008, is a
partnership-based investment bank offering a wide range of financial advisory
services tailored to meet the needs of Baltic small and medium sized
enterprises. The main services of Redgate Capital cover corporate mergers and
acquisitions, capital raising advisory and commercial real estate advisory.
Newsec is a full service property house in Northern Europe
offering real estate owners, investors and tenants a full range of services
within the areas of property asset management and advisory. The company was
established in 1994.
- 08.11.2018 Tsarist-era prison in Riga to be closed
- 08.11.2018 Swedbank: Investments by Estonian businesses to start growing again
- 08.11.2018 В 2019 году закроют Брасскую тюрьму в Риге
- 08.11.2018 Лидер по обороту в латвийской отрасли недвижимости - Do It от Jysk
- 08.11.2018 Estonian Nordecon's Q3 net earnings drop by quarter
- 07.11.2018 Estonian real estate companies predict decrease in number of transactions
- 07.11.2018 Представители Еврокомиссии оценят процесс деинституционализации в Латвии
- 07.11.2018 BaltCap Izaugsmes fonds приобрел 30% долей капитала сети АЗС Kool Latvija
- 07.11.2018 Ventspils named Latvia's investment-friendliest city
- 07.11.2018 Поставщиком трамвайных вагонов для Лиепаи станет хорватская компания