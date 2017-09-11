Estonia: Redgate Capital partners up with Newsec, adopts Newsec brand

The Baltic investment banking company Redgate Capital and the international real estate consulting company Newsec have signed a partnership agreement to jointly offer real estate services to clients in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania under the Newsec brand, informed LETA/BNS.

Redgate Capital's real estate advisory will in the future work under the Newsec brand, the companies said.





The idea that Newsec might have a partner in the Baltic States was driven by the growing scale of activities in the Baltics and new projects being developed in the region, the release said.





"As our companies' attitudes and goals are similar, we signed a partnership agreement with Redgate Capital, which specializes in investment banking services in the Baltic states. Our partnership will allow for more efficient customer service in the Baltics. Since Redgate Capital is an experienced market player with 10 years of experience, both sides felt confident entering the partnership," said Ugnius Meidus, managing director for Newsec in the Baltics.





"We see many new benefits for our clients by offering a wider range of services in the real estate advisory and property management areas. Newsec has proven to be the leading full property house brand while working in seven markets, with established position in Lithuania, and we intend to strengthen the brand presence in Estonia and Latvia," Redgate Capital partner Aare Tammemae said.





Both companies believe that the partnership will help to further expand their business activities on the commercial real estate market of the Baltic states.





Redgate Capital, established in 2008, is a partnership-based investment bank offering a wide range of financial advisory services tailored to meet the needs of Baltic small and medium sized enterprises. The main services of Redgate Capital cover corporate mergers and acquisitions, capital raising advisory and commercial real estate advisory.





Newsec is a full service property house in Northern Europe offering real estate owners, investors and tenants a full range of services within the areas of property asset management and advisory. The company was established in 1994.