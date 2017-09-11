Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Investments, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
Est-For seeking extra time to decide about pulp mill project
The company has informed the Ministry of Finance of Estonia that it has
started negotiations with a view to finding an alternative location with
the rural municipalities of Rapina, Voru, Setomaa and Saarde, and that the
addition of more municipalities to that list can not be excluded.
"Tentative consultations give us trust that communities in several
regions are prepared to consider supporting the initiation of the process of
the plan and assessment of impacts and the conduct of relevant surveys," Est-For Invest board members Margus
Kohava and Aadu Polli say in their letter to Minister of Public
Administration Janek Maggi.
They say that in the course of the consultations that have taken place
the need for further negotiations has been revealed and that it will take the
municipalities about two months to shape their stance. Since Est-For wishes to present also the
outcomes of the consultations to the government, it is seeking additional time
for the presentation of its positions on the draft regulation to terminate the
national planning procedure.
"The outcomes of these consultations and the decisions to be adopted
by the municipality councils may have a substantial effect on the comments,
proposals and positions to be submitted by Est-For
to the aforementioned draft," the executives said.
Est-For, which is
supposed to come up with its positions by October 12, 2018, wants the deadline
to be extended until November 30., 2018.
Following protests by local residents and opposition from the council and
the city government of Tartu, the government decided in June to initiate the
termination of the procedure for the preparation of a national designated
spatial plan started in spring 2017. The corresponding draft decision has been
prepared by the Ministry of Finance by now.
Est-For has said
that their plant would process about 3.3 mln tons of paperwood and give up to
750,000 tons of output per year, and would export its output.
