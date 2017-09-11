Energy, Estonia, Innovations, Investments, Lithuania, Technology
Lithuanian Energy invests into Estonian start-up Fusebox
"Having developed its service, Fusebox will help
energy-intensive companies reduce the demand for electricity in the hours when
it is most expensive. The development of the service is still at an early
stage, but having successfully implemented it, we could help businesses save
funds and contribute to balancing the entire electricity system," Dominykas Tuckus, a board member and at
Lietuvos Energija and director of
Infrastructure and Development, said.
The service developed by Fusebox will enable consumers to
react to changes on the market. For example, in the hours when energy
consumption increases and exceeds electricity supply, companies will receive
notifications suggesting it is time to reduce energy consumption. This way,
reducing electricity demand would not require using additional electricity
generation resources.
Smart Energy Fund
invested around 280,000 euros into Voltaware,
a UK-based energy technology start-up, in July. It also invested 350,000 euros
into Lithuanian start-up Aerodiagnostika
and British start-up Switchee in
cooperation with business accelerator AcceleratorOne.
