Lithuanian Energy invests into Estonian start-up Fusebox

Lithuania's state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija's (Lithuanian Energy) Smart Energy Fund has invested 50,000 euros into Estonian start-up Fusebox which is developing a platform for electricity consumers.

"Having developed its service, Fusebox will help energy-intensive companies reduce the demand for electricity in the hours when it is most expensive. The development of the service is still at an early stage, but having successfully implemented it, we could help businesses save funds and contribute to balancing the entire electricity system," Dominykas Tuckus, a board member and at Lietuvos Energija and director of Infrastructure and Development, said.





The service developed by Fusebox will enable consumers to react to changes on the market. For example, in the hours when energy consumption increases and exceeds electricity supply, companies will receive notifications suggesting it is time to reduce energy consumption. This way, reducing electricity demand would not require using additional electricity generation resources.





Smart Energy Fund invested around 280,000 euros into Voltaware, a UK-based energy technology start-up, in July. It also invested 350,000 euros into Lithuanian start-up Aerodiagnostika and British start-up Switchee in cooperation with business accelerator AcceleratorOne.