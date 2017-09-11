Economics, Estonia, Funds, Investments, Pensioners
Pension funds invest EUR 74.4 mln in Estonia in Q2
Compared with the same period last year, the volume of assets invested in
Estonia by pension funds has doubled and amounted to more than 12% of pension
funds' investments, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.
By the end of the second quarter LHV had invested the biggest share of
its pension funds' assets in the Estonian economy, amounting to 63% of the
total volume of assets invested in Estonia. The total value of pension funds'
assets invested in the Estonian economy is more than 481 mln euros.
The chamber observes and analyzed the investment of pension funds' assets
in the Estonian economy from the beginning of 2016. Then only 5.48% of pension
funds' assets had been invested in Estonia.
According to the chamber, it is important that more of the assets of the
mandatory funded pension are invested in Estonia as it helps the Estonian
economy as well as the competitive ability to grow.
