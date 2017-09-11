Pension funds invest EUR 74.4 mln in Estonia in Q2

Pension funds invested 74.4 mln euros in the Estonian economy in the second quarter, 40% of which were made up by shares of the port operator Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn).

Compared with the same period last year, the volume of assets invested in Estonia by pension funds has doubled and amounted to more than 12% of pension funds' investments, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.





By the end of the second quarter LHV had invested the biggest share of its pension funds' assets in the Estonian economy, amounting to 63% of the total volume of assets invested in Estonia. The total value of pension funds' assets invested in the Estonian economy is more than 481 mln euros.





The chamber observes and analyzed the investment of pension funds' assets in the Estonian economy from the beginning of 2016. Then only 5.48% of pension funds' assets had been invested in Estonia.





According to the chamber, it is important that more of the assets of the mandatory funded pension are invested in Estonia as it helps the Estonian economy as well as the competitive ability to grow.