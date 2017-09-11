Lidl invests EUR 6.7 mln in Estonia in 2017

Lidl Eesti OU, German global discount supermarket chain Lidl's Estonian representative that was previously named MMS Property Solutions OU, invested altogether 6.7 mln euros in Estonia lin2017, reported LETA/BNS.

During the previous financial year, that is from March 2017 until the end of February 2018, Lidl purchased three properties in Estonia and also started negotiations with owners of other properties, the management board of the company said in the annual report.





The company saw a loss of 984,000 euros last year, which will be covered from the profit of next years. Lidl Eesti this year is planning to continue developing and acquiring real estate objects as well as drawing up detailed plans and designing buildings.





In order to finance the investments of 2017, the company's shareholder CE-Beteiligungs-GmbH increased the company's share capital by 5 mln euros and paid altogether 5 mln euros in other reserves with the plan of raising the share capital in the future.





The company had an average full-time workforce of four people during the reporting year, while labor expenses totaled 108,000 euros. Management board members were paid no separate remuneration. The company's management board includes three members.