The Baltic Course

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 28.01.2022, 20:52

BONO aims at a billion!

BONO aims at a billion!

28.01.2022.

The LLC (SIA) BONO enters the sawn timber market and plans to attract investments in the amount of 100 million euro to reach 1 billion turnover within 3 years.

Keyword tags: Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork

LLC Dizozols Investments finalizes investment attraction deal with Crowdestor with record-high profits
26.08.2021.LLC Dizozols Investments finalizes investment attraction deal with Crowdestor with record-high profits

On the verge of its 25th anniversary, The Baltic Course leaves business media market
30.12.2020.On the verge of its 25th anniversary, The Baltic Course leaves business media market

30.12.2020.EU to buy additional 100 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine

30.12.2020.Hotels showing strong interest in providing self-isolation service

29.12.2020.Latvia to impose curfew, state of emergency to be extended until February 7

29.12.2020.Number of new companies registered in Estonia up in 2020

29.12.2020.Lithuanian president signs 2021 budget bill into law



Read also

Русский
Search site
baltic-course.com