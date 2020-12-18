The Baltic Course

LLC Dizozols Investments finalizes investment attraction deal with Crowdestor with record-high profits

26.08.2021.

LLC Dizozols Investments has successfully carried out one of the biggest investment attraction projects in the Baltics attracting 2.77 million euros in investment from more than 3500 investors with the crowdfunding platform Crowdestor, returning 3.46 million euros, which ensures 690,000 euro profit to investors.

