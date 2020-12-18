International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 26.08.2021, 19:11
LLC Dizozols Investments finalizes investment attraction deal with Crowdestor with record-high profits26.08.2021.
LLC Dizozols Investments has successfully carried out one of the biggest investment attraction projects in the Baltics attracting 2.77 million euros in investment from more than 3500 investors with the crowdfunding platform Crowdestor, returning 3.46 million euros, which ensures 690,000 euro profit to investors.
Keyword tags: EU – Baltic States, Investments, Technology
30.12.2020.On the verge of its 25th anniversary, The Baltic Course leaves business media market
30.12.2020.EU to buy additional 100 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine
30.12.2020.Hotels showing strong interest in providing self-isolation service
29.12.2020.Latvia to impose curfew, state of emergency to be extended until February 7
29.12.2020.Number of new companies registered in Estonia up in 2020
29.12.2020.Lithuanian president signs 2021 budget bill into law
28.12.2020.Tartu to support students' solar car project
Read also
- 28.12.2020
- 28.12.2020First people in Latvia receive Covid-19 vaccines
- 28.12.2020New Year Cards and Calendars of Rietumu Bank presented
- 28.12.2020Owner of Kunda Nordic Tsement to install full-scale CCS facility in Norway
- 23.12.2020airBaltic to conduct repatriation flight from UK on December 28
- 23.12.2020Flying Forward 2020 starts developing air mobility of cities
- 23.12.2020LTG Infra gets green light to build Rail Baltica section from Kaunas to Latvian border
- 23.12.2020Lidl Lithuania to destroy Salmonella-contaminated eggs from Ukraine
- 23.12.2020New Year's fireworks banned in Latvia
- 23.12.2020Face masks to be mandatory also in nature trails in Latvia
- 22.12.2020In 2019, household disposable income in Latvia increased by 6.8%
- 22.12.2020Initially, 4,875 medics to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Latvia
- 22.12.2020The vaccination against Covid-19 in Latvia will start on December 28
- 22.12.2020The photo exhibition “Icons – an Exhibition about the Right to Exist” opened in Rietumu in Riga
- 22.12.2020Movement of parcels between Estonia, UK suspended until New Year; Lithuanian Post warns of delays
- 22.12.2020The Baltic PMs summed up the results of 2020