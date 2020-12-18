Editor's note «The Baltic Course» Is Sold and Stays in Business!

This is it, my friends! It happened! We finally found someone willing to take over and continue our business. In the year of our 25th anniversary, in June – precisely the month the first ever issue of The Baltic Course was released, our media project has found its new owner. This is it, my friends! It happened! We finally found someone willing to take over and continue our business. In the year of our 25th anniversary, in June – precisely the month the first ever issue of The Baltic Course was released, our media project has found its new owner.

Calendar

' . implode("", $traverse_array . '

xml_depth($vals, $i); return $array; } /* * * You don't need to do anything with this function, it's called by * xmlize. It's a recursive function, calling itself as it goes deeper * into the xml levels. If you make any improvements, please let me know. * * */ function xml_depth($vals, &$i) { $children = array(); if ( isset($vals[$i]['value']) ) { array_push($children, $vals[$i]['value']); } while (++$i < count($vals)) { switch ($vals[$i]['type']) { case 'open': if ( isset ( $vals[$i]['tag'] ) ) { $tagname = $vals[$i]['tag']; } else { $tagname = ''; } if ( isset ( $children[$tagname] ) ) { $size = sizeof($children[$tagname]); } else { $size = 0; } if ( isset ( $vals[$i]['attributes'] ) ) { $children[$tagname][$size]['@'] = $vals[$i]["attributes"]; } $children[$tagname][$size]['#'] = $this->xml_depth($vals, $i); break; case 'cdata': array_push($children, $vals[$i]['value']); break; case 'complete': $tagname = $vals[$i]['tag']; if( isset ($children[$tagname]) ) { $size = sizeof($children[$tagname]); } else { $size = 0; } if( isset ( $vals[$i]['value'] ) ) { $children[$tagname][$size]["#"] = $vals[$i]['value']; } else { $children[$tagname][$size]["#"] = ''; } if ( isset ($vals[$i]['attributes']) ) { $children[$tagname][$size]['@'] = $vals[$i]['attributes']; } break; case 'close': return $children; break; } } return $children; } /* function by acebone@f2s.com, a HUGE help! * * this helps you understand the structure of the array xmlize() outputs * * usage: * traverse_xmlize($xml, 'xml_'); * print ''; * * */ function traverse_xmlize($array, $arrName = "array", $level = 0) { foreach($array as $key=>$val) { if ( is_array($val) ) { $this->traverse_xmlize($val, $arrName . "[" . $key . "]", $level + 1); } else { $GLOBALS['traverse_array'][] = '$' . $arrName . '[' . $key . '] = "' . $val . "\"

"; } } return 1; } } ?>