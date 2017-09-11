Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Turnover of Riga Airport up 7.3% in nine months
The airport’s management said that the airport in the first
nine months of this year served by 11% more passengers y-o-y. Riga airport
serves 44% of all Baltic air passengers.
Latvian national airline airBaltic is the leader by
the passenger number served at Riga airport with 59.1% of all passengers.
In the first nine months of this year the airport served 5.9
mln passengers, including 69% direct passengers and 31% transit r transfer
passengers.
The airport's revenue from the aviation services in the
reporting period reached EUR 31 mln, growing 8% y-o-y, while non-aviation revenue reached EUR
18.1 mln, growing 6%.
As reported, in 2018, Riga International Airport turned over
EUR 60.787 mln, up 11.3% against a year before, and made EUR 10.022 mln in
profit, which is 2.9 times more than in 2017, according to information released
by the company.
Riga Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics.
