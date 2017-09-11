Turnover of Riga Airport up 7.3% in nine months

Turnover of International Airport Riga in the first nine months of this year increased 7.3% from the respective period last year to EUR 49.119 mln, while the company’s profit was EUR 9.473 mln, down 12.6%, according to the company's report.

The airport’s management said that the airport in the first nine months of this year served by 11% more passengers y-o-y. Riga airport serves 44% of all Baltic air passengers.





Latvian national airline airBaltic is the leader by the passenger number served at Riga airport with 59.1% of all passengers.





In the first nine months of this year the airport served 5.9 mln passengers, including 69% direct passengers and 31% transit r transfer passengers.





The airport's revenue from the aviation services in the reporting period reached EUR 31 mln, growing 8% y-o-y, while non-aviation revenue reached EUR 18.1 mln, growing 6%.





As reported, in 2018, Riga International Airport turned over EUR 60.787 mln, up 11.3% against a year before, and made EUR 10.022 mln in profit, which is 2.9 times more than in 2017, according to information released by the company.





Riga Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics.