First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia up 1% in 11 months

In the first 11 months of this year, first-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia increased 1% y-o-y, as 63,178 cars were registered for the first time in Latvia during that period, according to the information from the Latvian Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD).

The vehicles registered for the first time in Latvia in the first 11 months of this year also include 8,509 trucks, up 1% against the same period a year ago, 326 buses, up 0.3 %, as well as 3,732 motorcycles and trikes, up 24.9%.





The list of vehicles registered for the first time in January-November 2019 also includes 1,748 scooters, up 6.1%, 191 quadbikes, up 24.8%, and 7,175 trailers and semi-trailers which is a drop by 1.2% y-o-y.





A total of 84,859 vehicles were registered in Latvia in the first 11 months of 2019, which is an increase of 1.4% against the same period in 2018.





In 2018, first-time registration of motor vehicles rose 1.1% y-o-y to 90,044 vehicles, including 67,656 passenger cars.





CSDD is a state-owned enterprise registering motor vehicles in Latvia, issuing drivers' licenses and conducting road worthiness examinations of vehicles.